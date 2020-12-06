Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Shortlisted Candidates 2020 for Stage 2 Screening is Out: This is to inform you that the Npower list of successful candidates for Stage 2 of the N-Power 2020 screening process is out. The Npower Stage 2 Screening Shortlisted Candidates 2020 portal is https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app.

Information reaching us is that Npower has opened the portal for Stage 2 phase in which applicants can log in with their credentials and check if they have been shortlisted for the second stage of the recruitment.

Npower Shortlisted Candidates 2020 for Stage 2 Screening

Are you interested in getting more Information about Npower batch c stage 2 programme, Then you are on the right page where you will see the full guide about the portal and what to do next?

NPower Programme Stage 2 Portal is now accessible via https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app/

The programme shortlisted candidates with the following statistics; N-Agro 418,605, N-Teach 245,970, N-Health 207,539, N-Build 127,478, N-Tech 102,056, N-Creative 98,357 respectively.

About 1.2 million out of over 5 million Applicants have been shortlisted for the N-Power 2020 Programme. Successful applicants will be contacted soon.

https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app – Npower Stage 2 Screening Portal.

This information A Mr all those who applied for futile Npower programme and wants to log in to the stage 2 portal to proceed to the next phase of the exercise We’ve got you covered with all the steps you will need.

How to Check Your Name on Npower Stage 2 Portal – npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app

Please kindly note that, The Npower Shortlisted candidates for Stage 2 is NOT officially out!!! We will continue to keep you posted while this page will be updated from time-to-time. Thank you.

Please before you can access the portal for the stage 2 of 2020 Npower programme, you will need to ensure you have your Login credentials you can then access the portal by keying in your detail into the spaces provided.

Visit https://npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app/ Input your Email and Mobile number in the fields provided. Click on the verify button. If successful, follow the directions. For complaints or assistance send an email to [email protected]

