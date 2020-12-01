NPower Test Screening Questions 2020 Current Repeated questions – NPower Test Screening Questions 2020: The N-Power Assessment Tests date 2020 has been set to commence anytime soon. Job seekers who applied for N-Power TAX will be screen before others. Below are random repeated questions for N-power screening preparation 2020 – See how to take test here!
NPower Test Screening Questions 2020
Q 1. The last time Nkechi was at school was on Saturday. She was first absent for four days before that. Today is Tuesday, . When was Nkechi first absent? Give the day and date.
Select one:
- Monday, September 12
- Tuesday, September 13
- Wednesday, September 14
- Thursday, September. 15
Q 2. Must I come back home before 11 p.m? No, you _______
Select one:
- needn’t
- can’t
- don’t
- mustn’t
- None of the options
Q 3: Nigeria became a Republic in
Select one:
- 1963
- 1960
- 1979
- 1975
- 1980
Q4: In words number 14 can be written as _________
Select one:
- Fortin.
- Fourtin.
- Forteen.
- Fourteen.
Q5: Where is your father? At __________.
Select one:
- Mr. Green’s
- Mr. Green
- Mr. Greens
- Mr. Greens’
- All of the options
Q 6: The first executive president of Nigeria is
Select one:
- Alh. Shehu Shagari
- Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe
- Alh Abubakir Tafawa Balewa
- Chief Obafemi Awolowo
- Alh Musa Yar’adua
Q 7: A number is greater than 3 but less than 8. Also the number is greater than 6 but less than 10. What is the number?
Select one:
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
Q 8: All of us had a good time at the picnic last Sunday. Pity you weren’t therE. I really ______ come, but I was looking after my mother in hospital.
Select one:
- should have
- need have
- must
- ought to
- None of the options
Q 9: Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is located in
Select one:
- Aso Rock, Abuja
- Obasanjo Farms, Otta
- Dodan Barracks, Lagos
- Asokoro, Abuja
- Chibok, Borno
Q 10: The police announced that they were yet to APPREHEND the criminals
Select one:
- arrest
- prosecute
- charge
- interrogated
- None of the option
Npower Community Education Questions 2019
Question 1
Was he present at the meeting? He _____ not have attended it, for he was busy repairing his computer all the time.
Select one:gg
- must
- might
- could
- should
- shall
Question 2
A teacher is __________ correct.
Select one:
- not necessary always
- necessary not always
- necessarily not always
- not necessarily always
- None of the options
Question 3
Why didn’t Tom come to the party last night? He ______ not have wanted to see me.
Select one:
- might
- would
- could
- should
- must
Question 4
Because of the hard times, many workers now live in a state of _________ poverty
Select one:
- abject
- affluent
- repulsive
- imaginable
- unpardonable
Question 5
Q: Nigeria’s Presidential Villa is located in
Select one:
- Aso Rock, Abuja
- Obasanjo Farms, Otta
- Dodan Barracks, Lagos
- Asokoro, Abuja
- Chibok, Borno
Question 6
Q: The acronym FAAN stands for____________
Select one:
- Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria
- Federal Airports Agency of Nigeria
- Federal Airspace Authority of Nigeria
- Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria
- None of the options
Question 7
Q: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.
Select one:
- typhoid
- hypertension
- diabetes
- obesity
- tooth decay
Question 8
A clock strikes once at 1 o’clock (am or pm), twice at 2 o’clock (am or pm), thrice at 3 o’clock (am or pm) and so on. How many times will it strike in 24 hours?
Select one:
- 78
- 136
- 156
- 196
Question 9
What is 999 times 100.0?
Select one:
- 199.0
- 999.0
- 9990
- 99900
Not yet answered
Question text
An acute angle is __________
Select one:
- 90 degrees.
- less than 90 degrees.
- more than 90 degrees.
- None of these.
Question 11
Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?
Select one:
- YES
- NO
Question 12
Question 12
At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?
Select one:
- YES
- NO
Select one:
- YES
- NO
Question 13
At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:
Select one or more:
- Laptop
- Tablet
- Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities)
Question 14
Do you have any physical disability?
Select one:
- Yes
- No
Question 15
Gender?
Select one:
- Male
- Female
Question 17
What is your current employment status?
- Full-time
- Freelance
- Part-time
- Unemployed
Npower Health Questions 2017: Online Assessment Test – Part 1
Question 1
Look! The clouds are gathering. Yes, I’m afraid it ______ be pouring down soon.
Select one:
- must
- should
- could
- Might
- can
Question 2
Q: Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin have something in common
Select one:
- They were all famous Artists
- None of the options
- They were all famous Poets
- They were all famous Scientists
Q3: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.
Select one:
- hypertension
- tooth decay
- obesity
- typhoid
- diabetes
Question 4
Dayo read 4/5th of a story book which has 500 pages. How many pages of the book is not yet read by Dayo?
Select one:
- 60
- 100
- 80
- 60
Question 5
10 is equal to _________
Select one:
- 1
- None of these.
- -1
- +1
Question 6
What is a faint?
Select one:
- A sign of flu.
- Brief loss of consciousness.
- An unexpected collapse.
- A response to fear
Question 7
CHN is a community-based practice. Which best explains this statement?
Select one:
- The service are based on the available resources within the community
- The nurse has to conduct community diagnosis to determine nursing needs and problems
- Priority setting is based on the magnitude of the health problems identified
- The service is provided in the natural environment of people
Question 8
What is an open fracture?
Select one:
- A fracture in which the bone ends can move around.
- A fracture in which the bone has bent and split.
- Fracture which causes complications such as a punctured lung.
- A fracture in which the bone is exposed as the skin is broken.
Question 9
You are a lone first aider and have an unconscious non-breathing adult, what should you do first?
Select one:
- Call 911/112 requesting AED (defibrillator) and ambulance.
- Give two initial rescue breaths.
- Give five initial rescue breaths.
- Start CPR with 30 chest compressions.
Question 10
Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?
Select one:
- NO
- YES
Question text
At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?
Select one:
- NO
- YES
Question 12
At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:
Select one or more:
- Tablet
- Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities)
- Laptop
Question 13
Do you have any physical disability?
Select one:
- No
- Yes
Question 14
Gender?
Select one:
- Male
- Female
Question 15
What is your current employment status?
Select one:
- Freelance
- Part-time
- Full-time
- Unemployed
Question 17
________ she could not make it to the President’s inaugural ceremony but she explained the situation to His Excellency.
Select one:
- For each reason or another
- For the other reason
- One reason or the other
- None of the options
- For one reason and another.
Npower Health Past Questions 2019 – Part 2
1 The principal’s quarters are out of bounds to students. This means that the quarters are
Select one:
- outside the school boundary
- too far for students to go there
- None of the options
- not open to students
- for finding students
Question 2
Q: Research has shown that sugar can contribute to all but one of the following illnesses.
Select one:
- diabetes
- typhoid
- tooth decay
- hypertension
- obesity
Question 3
Q: Who is the current Vice-President of Nigeria?
Select one:
- Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
- None of the options
- Alh. Jubril Aminu
- Alh. Shehu Shagari
- Goodluck Jonathan
Question 4
A clock strikes once at 1 o’clock (am or pm), twice at 2 o’clock (am or pm), thrice at 3 o’clock (am or pm) and so on. How many times will it strike in 24 hours?
Select one:
- 136
- 78
- 156
- 196
Question 5
How many months are equal to 105 days?
Select one:
- 1 1/4 months months.
- 3 1/4 months.
- 1 1/4 months.
- 3 1/2 months.
Question 6
When the occupational health nurse employs ergonomic principles, she is performing which of her roles?
Select one:
- Health care provider
- Health care coordinator
- Educator Health
- Environment manager
Question 7
Which is the correct ratio of chest compressions to rescue breaths for use in CPR of an adult casualty?
Select one:
- 5 compressions : 1 rescue breath.
- 2 compressions : 30 rescue breaths.
- 30 compressions : 2 rescue breaths.
- 15 compressions : 2 rescue breaths.
Question 8
What is a faint?
Select one:
- A brief loss of consciousness.
- sign of flu.
- An unexpected collapse.
- A response to fear.
Question 9
What names are given to the three different depths of burns?
Select one:
- Small, medium and large.
- Superficial, partial thickness, full thickness.
- Minor, medium and severe.
- First, second and third degree.
Question 10
Are you willing to be deployed to a rural area?
Select one:
- NO
- YES
Question 11
At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?
Select one:
- NO
- YES
Question 12
At this time, which one or a combination of these devices do you own:
Select one or more:
- Laptop
- Tablet
Smartphone ( mobile phones with Internet capabilities)
Question 13
Do you have any physical disability?
Select one:
- Yes
- No
Question 14
Gender?
Select one:
- Male
- Female
Question 15
What is your current employment status?
Select one:
- Part-time
- Unemployed
- Full-time
- Freelance
Question 17
After all the items on the agenda had been discussed, the meeting was________
Select one:
- adjourned
- None of the options
- dismissed
- postponed
- dissolve
N-Power Recruitment Questions for N-Power Build 2017
Question 1
Do you have any physical disability?
Select one:
- Yes
- No
Question 2
Gender?
Select one:
- Male
- Female
Question 3
What is your current employment status?
Select one:
- Full-time
- Freelance
- Part-time
- Unemployed
Question 4
What trade are you interested in?
Select one:
- Electrical Installation
- Plumbing and Pipe Fittings
- Masonry
- Carpentry and Joinery
- Welding and Fabrication
- Painting
- Automobile Technology
Question 5
At this time, do you have any computer programming or software development skills?
Select one:
- YES
- NO
N-Power Recruitment Questions For N-Power Teach 2017
Have you moved into your new house yet? Not yet. The rooms ___________.
- is being painted
- None of the options
- is painted
- are painted
- are being painted
Question 2: The closest government to the people is _______
- Federal Government
- United Nation
- local government
- Ward Government
- State Government
Question 3: Brazil is a country in
- South America
- Australia
- Africa
- Europe
- Asia
Question 4: A reflex angle is _________
greater than 90 and less than 180 degrees.
- 160 degrees.
- less than 45 degrees.
- less than 90 degree.
Q 5: What is the symbol of pi?
- €
- Ω
- π
- ∞
Question 6: What should your first action be when treating an electrical burn?
- Check for danger and ensure that contact with the electrical source is broken.
- Check for level of response.
- Ensure that the casualty is still breathing.
- Wash the burn with cold water.
Question 7: Which medical condition will develop from severe blood loss?
- Hypoglycaemia.
- Anaphylaxis.
- Hypothermia.
- Shock.
Question 8: According to C.E. Winslow, which of the following is the goal of Public Health?
- People to be organized in their health efforts
- Promotion of health and prevention and diseases
- For people to have access to basic health services
- For people to attain their birthrights and longevity
Question 9: What is a faint?
- An unexpected collapse.
- sign of flu.
- A brief loss of consciousness.
- A response to fear.
Q 10: Few people prefer the RURAL to the ______ areas.
- pastoral
- rustic
- central
- urban
