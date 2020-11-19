NDLEA Aptitude Test Result Checker for 2019 recruitment screening exam: NDLEA Result… This page contains relevant information about NDLEA Aptitude Test Result for 2019 Online CBT Examination that held between Mondays 16th of December 2019, and lasted through 19th December, 2019. We thought that this article will give you a clue as to what happens next, as the NDLEA aptitude test exams has been concluded – Check results here!
If you are one of NDLEA shortlisted candidates who were invited for aptitude test, and have completed your online CBT examination of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), then you will find this article helpful. By way of expectation, we want to believe that successful candidates who scale through the just concluded NDLEA aptitude test interview will be further selected and shortlisted for another phase of screening, which would include, medical fitness test and physical verification.
The final selection process will be done based on merit. As such, successful candidates who scaled through the 2019 NDLEA aptitude test and have been selected by the management of Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will thus be invited for a final phase of screening which might included the following listed above. Consequently, shortlisted candidates who scale through all these process will be engaged with appointment letters.
How to know if one has been shortlisted by the NDLEA
Some of you will be wondering how you will be notified for the next phase of screening examination. To this regard, please note that if your name happens to be among those selected by the management of the NDLEA, you will sure receive a notification or invite from them. Check your email often and also watch out for a text message from UMPLUG or NDLEA.
We believe this article has been helpful so far, if this is true and actually the case, then feel free to share this information to family and friends.
NDLEA Aptitude Test Result
We want to think that there is someone out there who is searching for NDLEA result, if you are one of them, then you might have to watch out what the next invite from Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for further screening sessions and verification on academic qualifications and medical test. Note that only selected candidates will be eligible.
For information, you can visit NDLEA portal here.
Thank you for your effort, please keep me update
i write my aptitude test and no any result i get please how may i do
please keep me update.
I wrote the aptitude test, so please keep me updated when the result is out.
Thanks