NSCDC Aptitude Test Results Out 2020 | Check Civil Defense Recruitment Exam: The NSCDC Aptitude Test Results are out for 2020 Civil Defense Recruitment Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Exams – Check results here!

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has released the results of candidates who sat for the Tuesday 8th December 2020 Recruitment Aptitude Test Examination.

The above statement is what every applicant or candidate wants to hear at this moment.

How to Check NSCDC Aptitude Test Results.

This is to inform the general public, especially the candidates who have been Shortlisted and participated in the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDFIPB) Recruitment Aptitude Test Examination that the results of the exam conducted on 8 December 2020 has not been released at the moment.

Candidates are advised to exercise patient as the results of the NSCDC Aptitude Test will soon be released online.

To check your NSCDC Aptitude Test Results when is finally out, follow below procedures.

Visit the Civil Defence, Fire, Immgiration and Prisons Board (Cdfipb) portal via cdfipb.careers Click on Check Aptitude Test Results button Login with your Email and Application code Proceed to Click on Print NSCDC Aptitude Test Result to view your exam scores.

NOTE: This result checking procedure is subject to change as the exam was conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB. All candidates to keep on checking this website for updates on how and where they can see their results.

What Next After Checking Your Civil Defence Exam Result?

The above question is asked by many applicants who wrote the NSCDC Aptitude Test and waiting for the results to come out so they can know their fate.

The answer to this question is that, The NSCDC Recruitment Exercise has phases or stages as others may call it.

The First Stage is the online submission of application forms.

The Second Stage is the Recruitment Exam, which has just been conducted.

The Third and Fourth or Final Stages will be conducting Medical and physical screening, and then going into training for the successful candidate who made it in the Aptitude Test and pass the medical and physical screening.

So let me tell you that Medical and Physical Screening is what is next after you check you’re Civil Defence Recruitment Exam Result and you made it or scored the cut off mark set for the recruitment.

When is Civil Defense Recruitment Training?

Another thing all applicants or candidates for the NSCDC Recruitment Exercise need to know is when the training is commencing and how long it will take to be completed.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Recruitment Training is scheduled to commence from January 2021 with no specific day announced yet.

The duration of the training of officers of all grades is expected to last for not more than 3 months.

Conclusion:

Kindly note that what I analyze in this article might not be the final, is subject to be changed ro adjusted.

If you have other questions you might need clarification on, kindly leave a comment below and I will answer them as soon as possible.

Also leave a comment below so I can notify you first when the the NSCDC Recruitment Aptitude Test Results are uploaded online as the result is ready at the moment but not yet updated online for checking.