BUA Cement Plc N100Bn Bond Issuance Now Open – BUA Cement Plc, a leading cement manufacturer in Nigeria has secured the approval of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise about N100 billion in series one of its 7-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds under its N200 billion bond program.

The bond is under its NGN200 billion Debt Issuance Programme opens on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 and will close on Monday, 21 December 2020.