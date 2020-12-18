Breaking: Police Commissioner in Cross River dies of Covid-19 complications – The Commissioner of Police, Cross River state command, Abdulkadir Jimoh, has been confirmed death.
He reportedly died from COVID-19 related issues.
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, confirmed the latest development on Friday, saying the late cop was brought in to the hospital dead.
The CMD also advised all those who were with him to visit the hospital for COVID-19 test and subsequently be on self isolation.
Meanwhile, Governor Ben Ayade has expressed shock and sadness over Mr Jimoh’s death, describing his passing as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.
Ayade, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, said Jimoh was “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”
Eulogising the fallen Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said: “You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravery will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.
“You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.”
He urged late Commissioner’s family to bear the irreparable loss with total submission to God, and prayed the Almighty Allah to grant Jimoh’s soul peaceful rest in Ajana.
