Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIN Application Guidelines and Requirements for JAMB Registration 2021 – Register here: Registration for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can only be possible for candidates that have registered and obtained their NINs As announced by JAMB earlier. This implies that any candidate that has not registered for NIN will not be allowed to register for UTME – Visit https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/ to Register now!

In view of this, we deem it necessary to provide prospective UTME candidates with the guidelines to register and obtain their NIN before the 2021 UTME registration begins as the registration is expected to commence soon. 2021 UTME Candidates are equally advised to start preparing for their exams using the JAMB CBT softwares and JAMB CBT app.

What is NIN?

NIN simply means National Identification Number. It consists of 11 non- intelligible numbers randomly chosen and assigned to an individual after the completion of enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Once a NIN is assigned to an individual, it can never be reassigned, given or used by another person – that makes it unique in nature. In the case of the demise of an individual, his/her NIN is retired once a death certificate is presented to the Commission and the individual’s death is established.

The NIN is used to tie all records about an individual in the database and is also used to establish or verify his/her identity. All citizens and legal residents in Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above are eligible to enrol for their NINs.

NIN Registration Process

Supporting Documents

Walk into the nearest NIMC Enrolment Centre with your BVN if you have one and any of the following required Original and Valid supporting documents:

Old National ID Card

Driver’s License

Voter’s card (Temporary or Permanent)

Nigerian International passport

Certificate of Origin

Attestation letter from a prominent ruler in your community

Birth certificate

Declaration of age

Attestation letter from religious/traditional leader

NHIS ID card

Government staff ID card

Registered/recognized private organization staff ID card

School ID Card (private/public)

Tax Clearance certificate

Valid immigration documents

Registration At an Enrolment Centre:

The whole process of registration can be carried out at an enrolment centre. However, to limit the amount of time you will spend at the enrolment centre, you can complete the first step of the registration online at (https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/) print out the Barcode registration slip and proceed to an enrolment centre to complete the rest of the registration steps.

STEPS

Applicants are to walk into the enrolment Centre with a supporting document.

Applicant will be verified to ascertain if he/she has ever enrolled using the NIN verification portal.

Applicant will be issued an enrolment form to fill if he/she has not enrolled before. OR the printed Barcode slip (for those who applied online) will be collected if the applicant had pre-enrolled earlier using the pre-enrolment service.

Applicant’s forms will be vetted by a NIMC Official to crosscheck the information filled on the form against the supporting document provided and to check for errors/mistake filled on the form. Note: applicants who cannot read nor write should be accompanied by a literate individual who can do the form filling for him/her.

Applicant’s pre-filled information will be inputted on the NIMC Software by a NIMC enrolment officer or the Barcode slip will be scanned by the NIMC enrolment officer to populate all the required field.

The enrolment officer will ask the applicant to double check his/her information for errors using the applicant monitor.

If the applicant is satisfied with his/her demographic information, the biometrics (ten finger prints and facial image) of the applicant will be capture subsequently.

After completing the enrolment, a Transaction ID Slip will be issued to the applicant as an evidence of the transaction. However, the Transaction slip does not confer the right to National Identification Number. The applicant will be requested to come back for the NIN within 1-5 working days, as it is subjected to availability of network, authentication and verification.

A National Identification Number (NIN) Slip is issued to the applicants after processing.

The National e-ID Card will be Issued to applicant within 12months after Issuance of NIN barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Service Fee: ENROLMENT IS FREE

Availability: Monday – Friday (8a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Note :

Minor applicants (0-15 years of age) should be accompanied by parents / guardians and can do the form filling for them.

Minor applicants should only bring original and valid birth certificate and NIN slip of one of the Nigerian Parent / Guardian.

The National e-ID Card will not be issued to minors until they become 16 years of age and above.

In the case of a minor, after completion of enrollment, a text message will automatically be sent to the Applicant, Parent or guardian to come for update when they become 16 years of age.