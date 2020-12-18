Simple steps to link your phone number with NIN – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).
Failure to do so will lead to your line being blocked or disconnected by the 31st of December 2020.
Below are few steps to link your phone number with your NIN
For MTN users, simply dial *785# and get it done in few seconds or
Visit https://mtnonline.com/nim/ using your phone or computer
Complete the NIN linking form by entering your name, phone number, NIN, and email address.
Submit the form as soon as you’re done.
Wait for feedback from the network.
Airtel Users
To link your NIN to your Airtel phone number, follow the steps below:
- Dial *121# on the Airtel line you wish to link.
- Type 1 for “NIN Capture” and send.
- Enter your 11-digit NIN and send.
Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.
Other networks (Glo and 9mobile)
For other lines, simply visit the nearest office of your service provider (be it Glo, 9mobile) to register/link your NIN.
Just go along with NIN and your SIM pack. If you do not have your SIM pack, you probably should be prepared to swear an affidavit.
To be on the safer side, you can call your service provider’s customer care.
