Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Simple steps to Apply for COVID-19 Victims Support Fund – The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has commenced the third phase of its intervention fund for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria – Apply here!

Targeting up to one million Nigerian homes which have been most affected by the pandemic, the VSF foundation is making funds available to support vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the community.

Chairperson, VSF Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuji stated that the VSF had already spent about $2.6 billion in the first and second phase of its COVID-19 intervention programme.

The Task Force on Covid – 19 distributed food items consisting of 10kg rice, 10kg beans, 10kg maize/garri 2kg salt, 4 litres vegetable oil, medical consumables, hygiene materials, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s). Water Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) facilities will be provided in 54 schools across 18 States and 60,000 testing kits will be donated to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The VSF Task Force on COVID 19 expended N979,150,000.00 in the first phase of the intervention, 875,000,000 in the second phase and by the completion of the on-going third phase, about 1.51 billion would be have been expended in the third phase.

The VSF Covid 19 Task Force worked with State Governments and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to identify and distribute the items listed above to vulnerable households across Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna States and the FCT.

It is worthy to note that the hand over events have been duly publicised across various media platforms. VSF has set the pace in ensuring that the donations reach the beneficiaries in a timely manner.

“We are targeting indigent and vulnerable households in the country, that is very important to us, and by the time we have done this intervention we will have over one million individuals who have been touched by the VSF interventions,” she added.

Read also:

Ogunsuji explained that the VSF is contributing 60,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to aid the re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps for the quick testing of Corps members to determine those who have been infected by the virus.

Also, she mentioned that the support fund has been used to procure medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donated to healthcare personnel in 16 of the 30 states across the six geo-political zones of the country.

How to Apply

Interested persons who fulfil the VSF’s eligibility criteria can apply for the COVID-19 intervention fund.

To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian citizens and possess valid means of identification such as birth certificates, national identity cards, voter’s cards or local government of origin certificates.

Read also:

More importantly, persons applying must have been notably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. People who have lost their means of livelihood or been displaced from their places of residence are welcome to apply for the fund.

In a phone chat with Technext, VSF information Desk Officer, Mr Vatt explained that applications for the COVID-19 intervention fund have to be made by post.

According to him, persons applying have to write a letter of application addressed to the Chairperson VSF Task Force on COVID-19, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuji. Applicants are required to detail how they have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining their present disadvantaged situation.

The letter should be sealed in an envelope and mailed by post to this address: No.10 Lake Alau Close, Off Lake Chad Crescent Maitama, Abuja.

Watt stated that persons can deliver the application letters through courier services and other logistics companies.

Successful applicants will be provided with palliative supplies and relief packages as required to enable their recovery.