NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2020 PDF | Medicals & Training

NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Physical Screening, Medicals and Training 2019/2020 is Out – Print Invitation Letter | Nigeria Civil Defense Recruitment – If you completed your online application for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during the 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment, be informed that shortlisted candidates for the next phase of the recruitment exercise is out – View screening list here!

Are you looking for the list of candidates NSCDC or Civil Defense 2019 Recruitment shortlisted for physical screening, documentation, medicals and training exercise for 2020? If yes, then this is the right page to download the names of successful candidates form the CBAT Exam for the next phase of the NSCDC Recruitment Exercise in PDF.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conducted a physical screening, medicals, documentation and training exercise for all candidates that applied for the Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise 2019. and participated in the computer based test (CBAT) on the 8th December 2020.

Check NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Physical Screening.

All applicants of the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 are to note that only candidates who are qualified from the CBAT Examination will be successfully shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment which is Physical Screening, Medicals and Training.

NOTE: List of candidates shortlisted for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment Physical Screening, Medicals and Training is not yet out.

See how to check NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Below.

Print NSCDC Invitation Letter – cdfipb.careers 2020.

To check if you are on the list NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for the NSCDC Recruitment Computer Based Test (CBT) exercise for 2020 kindly follow the below steps carefully and confirm your name on the list as it has just been released.

Shortlisted Applicants are hereby requested to use the link below to check out their application status

Candidates are advised to check their email addresses and phone numbers for notification and venue for CBAT from 6pm on 1st of December, 2020.

All shortlisted candidates have also been assigned CBAT centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Test.

Accordingly, candidates who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to Visit https://cdfipb.careers and print their NSCDC Invitation Letter via http://www.cdfipb.careers/index.php?r=invitation%2Finvitation%2F2020 Login with your correct Email Address and Application Code (e.g NSCDC-2019-4180909) in the right columns. Click on Search Application to Check Your NSCDC Application Status, Proceed to print your letters of invitation if successful.

NOTE:

Important Notice Reprint your NSCDC Invitation Letter, Invitation Letters are now updated with seat numbers.

NB: Make sure you insert the correct email used during the online registration in 2019, Combining wrong email and correct Application Number could give you such error in red above.

For those who are successfully shortlisted for the next phase of the Civil Defence recruitment exercise are to note that there would be a recruitment computer based aptitude test exam to hold 8 December 2020, so grab your NSCDC 2019/2020 past question and answers here to prepare for the exam and scale through.

Candidates who submitted false credentials will be disqualified and will not be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.

Also applicants who are above 30 (Over age) and those with below required height have been automatically disqualified.

Download List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment 2020.

Before the screening exercise of the NSCDC takes place, the board will release names of qualified / shortlisted candidates on (> www.cdfipb.careers/shortlisted <) who will participate in the screening exercise exam. Click your state above to also download list. Candidates are to prepare themselves for the screening exam with past questions and answers here.

The Documents required for the forthcoming computer based aptitude test are:

Photocopy of Online Application Reference Form Any other bona fide form of ID with very clear holder’s picture Face Mask (mandatory)

Stay connected to this page for further updates and news, subscribe to post notification, drop a comment below if you want to be informed on time when Physical Screening, Medicals and Training so you don’t miss out on any latest update from NSCDC Recruitment.