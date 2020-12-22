Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Union Bank CEO, Emuwa, to retire in March – Union Bank Nigeria Plc said on Monday that after eight years of leading the bank, its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, has communicated his decision to retire from the bank and his role as chief executive officer on March 31, 2021.

It said this in a statement entitled ‘CEO Emeka Emuwa to retire after eight years – Board appoints executive director, Emeka Okonkwo, as successor’.

Emuwa joined Union Bank in November 2012, following a $500m investment by Union Global Partners, with a mandate to transform and restore one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions back to its rightful position as a respected provider of financial services.

With his departure, the board has appointed Okonkwo, an executive director currently leading the bank‘s corporate banking business, to succeed him, the statement said.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Commenting on his retirement, Emuwa said, “I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading Union Bank over the last eight years.

“I am extremely proud of the management team and what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO.

“Today, we have a strong bank that is well positioned to compete and deliver on its vision to be Nigeria’s most trusted and reliable partner.

“With a clear strategic direction, a growing and loyal customer base and a strong brand, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take Union Bank forward and deliver further value.

“In over three decades of banking, my time at Union Bank has been one of the richest experiences in a long and fulfilling career with a treasure of work and life lessons to carry into the future.”

Emuwa thanked the executive team, senior management and every employee for their integrity, support and hard work that had brought Union Bank to where it is today.