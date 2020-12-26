JAMB registration 2021: Step-by-step for Getting National Identity Number (NIN) – It’s no longer news that JAMB announced earlier that the Body will only register candidates that have registered and obtained their NINs for 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This implies that any candidate who has not registered for NIN will not be enrolled for the 2021 JAMB UTME. Below are procedures and guidelines you need to follow to Get your National Identity Number (NIN) – Register here!
Base on the questions and complains i have received from so many prospective aspirants from various platform and myself created WhatsApp Group for JAMB 2021. It is very clear that aspirants are facing a lot of difficulties getting their National Identification Number (NIN).
Today i will like to reveal to you all the Guidelines And Procedure for Getting National Identity Number (NIN) at a very easy way with little or no stress.
These will be based on my experience and online research about the easiest way to get your NIN. I think i should just brief you about what led to my research.
One of my employees want to write next year JAMB UTME and she needs to register for her NIN, last week Monday she visited two Enrollment Centers in Ibadan and she was told she need to come very early on Sunday to pick number. On this previous Sunday she went and nothing happens, she went back very early on Monday but to my surprise she was told she didn’t come early enough. She was told to either sleep there or come as early as 4:30am. LOL! All in the name of registering for NIN.
If you are facing this type of issue or any other related ones, please for security reasons you don’t need to sleep outside or going out any early hours. Below are what you can do to save yourself some stress.
How To Enroll For NIN
NIN Enrollment consists of the recording of an individual’s demographic data and capture of the ten (10) fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture and digital signature, which are all used to cross-check existing data in the National Identity Database to confirm that there is no previous entry of the same data.
It is very important that you apply on the NIMC Pre Enrollment Portal and follow the process as defined for applying for National Identification Number.
Please note that applicants in requirement of assistance with Enrollment Form have an option to visit any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Enrollment Centres where they will be assisted by a Support Officer in correctly filling the Enrollment Form with the required information.
Supporting Documents
Walk into the nearest NIMC Enrollment Centre with your BVN if you have one and any of the following required Original and Valid supporting documents:
- Old National ID Card
- Driver’s License
- Voter’s card (Temporary or Permanent)
- Nigerian International passport
- Certificate of Origin
- Attestation letter from a prominent ruler in your community
- Birth certificate
- Declaration of age
- Attestation letter from religious/traditional leader
- NHIS ID card
- Government staff ID card
- Registered/recognized private organization staff ID card
- School ID Card (private/public)
- Tax Clearance certificate
- Valid immigration documents
Step 1: Fill up the pre-enrollment form online, download and print Pre Enrollment Slip
- Fill the NIMC Pre Enrollment online form by visiting Pre Enrollment Portal
- All the mandatory fields need to be completely filled with correct information.
- Download and print your Pre Enrollment Slip
Step 2: Submit Your Application
- Walk into the nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any one of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.
- At Enrollment Center you will be directed to a counter where our Enrollment Officer will verify the presence and compliance of all details of your application.
- If your application is in order, Enrollment officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics (ten finger prints and facial image) and you will collect the Transaction ID Slip as an evidence of the transaction.
Step 3: NIN issuance
- The normal time frame for issuance of National Identification Number (NIN) Slip is 2 to 3 working days from the time the biometric details are captured at enrollment centers.
- The issuance of NIN may take longer in certain cases due to validation of details at NIMC. VFS has no role to play to expedite for such cases.
- The Transaction ID Slip is required to be stored carefully by applicant as it is required to be presented at the time of collection of NIN Slip indicating completion of enrollment
If you can really follow the above instructions, you would have safe yourself a lot of stress. You may also like to join my WhatsApp Group for more JAMB Updates CLICK HERE
