How Npower Batch A and B can Access NEXIT Portal – Exited Npower beneficiaries of batches A and B can now access the NEXIT Portal, according to Nneka Ikem, the Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq – Visit http://www.nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/ to apply.

Dear Batches A and B exited @npower_ng beneficiaries, kindly confirm if you’ve received the personal mail sent to you with the link to the #NEXITPORTAL. If not here is the link. https://t.co/uE71xxUTON Let’s go there!!! — Nneka Ikem (@nnekaikem1) November 30, 2020

Here is how to register on the NEXIT

Visit the Official NEXIT Portal by clicking here Then enter the email address you used for your Npower application. Create and set up a new password on the NEXIT Portal Now enter your name as registered on your Npower profile Kindly input your Bank Verification Number Finally, agree to the terms and policy and hit the submit button.

The next stage is to re-enter your email address on the activation page. Once that is done, go to your email and click the activation link sent to your e-mail.

Now login into the NEXIT portal with your credientials and complete the questionaire.

The portal was introduced to engage exited Npower beneficiaries through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s job options.

On Monday Hajiya Sadiya Farouq said “The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs”.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation. As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future”.