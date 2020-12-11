Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng Login or Register 2020 | CBN NEXIT Portal – The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has introduced NEXIT, an exit package for all the beneficiaries of the NPower batch A and batch B in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – Apply here!

Are you looking for the right N-Exit (NEXIT) portal where you can login or register for the CBN Nexit Loan and other opportunities, then you are on the right website where you can be properly guided and shown the registration, login and application steps on the Nexit Portal 2020.

NEXIT Portal https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

The NPower NEXIT Portal is in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to enable exited batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries apply for various federal government empowerment options.

NPower Nexit Requirements

The requirements you must meet in order to apply or register on the NEXIT Portal to gain access to the CBN Youth Empowerment Fund targeted to the NPower Batch A and B Beneficiaries can be seen below.

You Must be NPower Batch A and B Beneficiary You Must Be Nigerian by Birth You Must Have a Bank Account Must Have National Identity Card (Voter’s Card, Driver Licence or International Passport) Bank Verification Number (BVN) Educational Qualification Credentials.

Also Check This: N-Power Teach Aptitude Test Portal | Login to N-Teach for Verified Past Questions & Answer

nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng Login or Register for NEXIT

Beneficiaries will be required to login to the NEXIT portal to select any of the available empowerment programmes available for them.

To begin your application process for NEXIT, First of all, sign in with any device to the NEXIT Portal by following the procedures outlined below.

You will need to provide the required information needed on the portal as indicated above or on the portal after signing up on the Nexit Portal.

The Npower NEXIT programme portal is open and applications is currently ongoing. All you need to do is to login and complete your registration.

www.nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng is the application portal for Npower Exited beneficiaries.

https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/signup Registration Portal

The Registration for NEXIT has commenced on the nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng portal, you can register for the programme via the website by simply providing the needed info as outlined below.

Visit the Nexit Portal on the CBN Website via https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/signup Proceed to supply the required information for the registration Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click SUBMIT button to complete your registration You can also signin or login using this link https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login if you already registered.

Easy right? With the above listed steps, you should be able to successfully register for NPower Nexit via the application portal https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/.

At the moment, the n-exit portal is still open and you can still register. I advise you make use of this opportunity and register for it. The NEXIT Program is for all beneficiaries who recently exited the NPower Programme.

What this means is that, Interested NPower batch A and B beneficiaries are eligible to register for this programme.