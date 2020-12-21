Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NPower NEXIT Application Form Portal 2020/2021 | Register/Login Here: NPower NEXIT Application Form Portal 2020 | CBN Empowerment Fund will enable Exited N-power Beneficiaries to apply for Central bank of Nigeria Empowerment Options as part of their transition package – Apply here!

If you are searching for Nexit Login Portal, Nexit Registration Form or Nexit APplication Portal then search no more as this article will guide you with the right steps to follow and benefit from the N-Exit Empowerment Fund.

The platform, which was developed in collaboration with the CBN, will enable exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

NPower Nexit Application Form Requirements

The requirements you must meet in order to apply or register on the NEXIT Portal to gain access to the CBN Youth Empowerment Fund targeted to the NPower Batch A and B Beneficiaries can be seen below.

Read: NYIF Loan Application Portal 2020 | Nigerian Youth Investment Fund Online Registration

You Must be NPower Batch A and B Beneficiary You Must Be Nigerian by Birth You Must Have a Bank Account Must Have National Identity Card (Voter’s Card, Driver Licence or International Passport) Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Also Check This: N-Power 2017 Massive Nationwide Recruitment Deadline EXTENDED

Additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options may be required from Exited Beneficiaries of Npower to log on to the NEXIT Portal

The NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

How to Apply for NPower Nexit Application Portal

If you’re looking for the right steps on how to register or apply for the npower nexit application portal, then you need to follow the instruction on this website as outlined below.

Also Check This: N-Power 2017 Device Collection Centre in Taraba State

To begin the registration on NPower Nexit Application Portal, follow below steps carefully.

Visit the official nexit portal for CBN Youth Empowerment Fund via https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng/auth/login Login with your email and password or Click on Signup if you have not registered already Make sure to meet the requirements as stated above Continue to fill out the required information Proceed and Submit your application

That’s all you need to apply for the Nexit CBN Empowerment Fund for all NPower Batch A and B Beneficiaries, if you wish to know when the Nexit Portal will be open for registration and applications, then leave a comment below and you will be immediately informed when the portal is live and begins receiving applications.