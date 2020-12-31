Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

First Bank, Fidelity Bank Announce Early Closure of Branches – On Thursday, December 31, 2020, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Fidelity Bank and other financial institutions have said they will close earlier than normal.

However, this will only affect customers who intend to carry out their financial transactions at their branches spread across the country.

In different notices sent to customers, the banks said their digital channels would remain effective to meet the financial needs of customers.

Fidelity Bank, in its message to customers via email, noted that its branches would be closed tomorrow by 2pm.

“Please be informed that our branches will close at 2pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020, ahead of the New Year holiday.

“For your convenience, our digital channels will be available 24/7 as always.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff, we thank you for your continued patronage and support.

“Have a happy and prosperous New Year,” the lender stated.

On its part, First Bank said its branches would be closed to customers from 12 noon after opening by 8am tomorrow.

It further stated that after closing for business early on Thursday, it would reopen its doors to customers on the first working day of next year.

“As we close the financial year 2020, please be informed that all our office locations will be open from 8:00am to 12:00pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Banking operations will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

“Kindly accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience that may arise. Please be assured that you can still bank with us through our alternative channels,” the bank said.

First Bank has informed its customers that to enjoy uninterrupted financial services, they should download its FirstMobile mobile app from Google Playstore, iOS store & BB App store.

They were also advised to use the *894# USSD code or visit a Firstmonie agent closer to them or use the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or internet banking.

Also, Access Bank Plc has announced that it would close for business early on Thursday and resume physical banking operations next month.

“Please be informed that our branches will close at 2pm on Thursday, December 31, to reopen for business at 8am, Monday, January 4, 2021.

“Remember, you can continue to carry out your transactions conveniently 24/7 on any of our channels,” the financial institution disclosed in a mail to its customers.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and others are also closing early tomorrow. They have urged their customers to use their respective digital channels for their financial transactions.