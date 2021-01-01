Key points to note before opening a domiciliary account – A domiciliary account is a type of current account that allows you to fund it with foreign currencies such as dollars, pounds or euros and enables you to do foreign transactions on that account. You can use a domiciliary account to transfer money to another country or receive foreign currency from another country.
According to jotscroll.com, a domiciliary account is just like a current account that is used for the purpose of transacting business. It is not intended for saving of money, but rather it is supposed to help you carry out your business transactions using foreign currencies.
With a domiciliary account, you will open the account with your bank in the country where you live. Once the account is opened, you can then start using it. The account number will be sent to your email or your telephone number.
After getting the account number, you can then give it out to the person that will send money to you abroad with some additional details. If it is a dollar account, the money will be sent in dollars, this means that the person sending you the money must send it in dollars. Once you receive your alert, you can go to your bank and withdraw the dollars by filling your foreign currencies withdrawal slip. The dollars will be given to you and then you can proceed to change it to your local currency (which is naira in Nigeria) at the bureau de change.
The bureau de change is just an office that buys dollars from you and gives you naira in exchange or they can sell dollars to you and you give them naira in exchange. What they basically do is to change whatever currency you need whether from local currency to foreign or from foreign currency to local.
What type of foreign currencies can I use in my domiciliary account?
Depending on the country that you are based in currently, you can use any foreign currency in your domiciliary account, but it also depends on the currencies your banks offer in your country. Most times, the banks make use of the most widely used currencies which may include the United States dollars, British pounds or euros. These currencies are widely accepted in most countries and can be used as means of exchange.
This means that, if you are using a bank in Nigeria, then the domiciliary account cannot be funded with naira currency but with a different currency.
The best way to know the currency to use in your domiciliary account is to know the purpose for which you open the account. If you open the account for receiving from a transaction, then know the currency that would be used for paying you first before you even open the domiciliary account. Always confirm that currency with your bank before you proceed to open the account.
How to receive foreign currency using your domiciliary account
Yes, you can receive payments into your domiciliary account from another country using wire transfer. There are many methods used for sending and receiving foreign currencies; you should always ask with your bank’s customer care to know the type they accept.
Depending on the method of transfer used, your domiciliary account will be credited with the corresponding amount of foreign currency within the stipulated time for the method of payment used. Payments through wire transfer from the United States could take two or three working days to reflect in your dollar domiciliary account, starting from the day the money was sent.
Please note that Saturdays and Sundays are not working days and are not included. Public holidays are also not included. This means that if the money was sent on Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday happen to be public holiday, you will not receive the money until Tuesday or Wednesday.
Other methods could be faster but generally, the faster the method, the more the fee you are charged.
Charges may vary according to the type of transactions done, but the charges depend on your bank.
Can you pay or transfer money online using domiciliary account?
Yes, you can transfer money from your domiciliary account to another domiciliary account abroad or within your country. Depending on your bank, you could be charged a fee for this. All you need to do is to fill out the transfers form and enter all the details of the account you want to transfer the money to; hand the cash to the bank staff and the money would be sent as appropriate.
Can you receive money with a different currency to your savings account?
It depends; some banks can allow you to use your savings account to receive payments or receive money from a different country. If your bank offers this, then it is pretty easier than going through the stress of opening a domiciliary account, though using a domiciliary account gives you better flexibility over your money and more profit than using your local currency savings account.
All you need to do is to give your savings account to the person. Once the money is deposited, no matter the currency used, it will be converted to your country’s currency using the official bank rates. The exchange rates may also depend on your bank. In Nigeria, when the naira was fixed at N197 to a dollar, it means that when the money is sent to your savings account, it will be converted at N197 to one dollar; if you received 100 dollars, it means then that your bank will convert it to N19,700 (Nineteen thousand, seven hundred naira). But with the floating exchange rate recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, your bank will determine how much you will be paid and you cannot alter this.
That means, your bank may exchange it at N100 to a dollar or they could exchange at N50 to a dollar. The banks will always want to make profit from your money, this is the reason why you need a domiciliary account as I will explain the uses below.
Advantages of having a domiciliary account
A domiciliary account gives you lovely benefits that will make life easy for you when you are dealing with any transaction that is international. It has the following uses/functions:
- You can receive direct foreign currencies
- You can pay for international transactions
- It gives you more control over unstable currencies
- You can serve as a referee for someone
Disadvantages of a domiciliary account
- You are restricted to one type of currency per account
- It is difficult to get referees as explained above, as most people use savings account. The few with current account use it for salaries and banks do not accept salary accounts! Reason best known to them.
NIGERIA CUSTOMS BEGINS ONLINE AUCTION OF SEIZED VEHICLES, GOODS….
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000
Nissan Maxima=N450,000
Nissan Xterra=N600,000
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Madam Elizabeth Tina
09036369810
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
..
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 ,
[*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000
[*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000
[*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000
[*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000
[*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000
[*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000
[*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000
[*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300
[*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000
[*] NOTICE :
Call (07043069364)
[ ] bale of mixed underwear pants
[*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings
[*] bale of leggings
[*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available.
[*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods.
[ ] Prices reflected are fixed price.
[*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation
[*] There’s also a 10%discount for customers getting up to 3bales.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000..
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW..
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏📞📞
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Tnx:credit
Acct:304XXXX489
Amt:NGN 100,000.00
Desc:TRANSFER FROM LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT TO / JENNY FELLY
DT:28-05-2020 03:16am
Bal:NGN 150,000.79
REF:4501396355
Bless God o
i was credited this morning by Lavita Ricca investment ,i invested 50k and i was paid 100k ,please everyone join this celebrate this platform it is real and 100% legit ,help me to give Almighty God the glory and honour for this wonderful financial help platform,,Indeed am a good beneficiary of this platform ,. Please be part of it because this is real and working well,Also thank to my friend Mrs Rabacca introduce me to this platform I’m greatfull,and thanks to Lavita Ricca investment .This is not something you will say let you think about it, This is a life time opportunity why not flip and get paid back now,no scam 100% legitimate and trusted also guaranteed. Pls if you are interested to earn more extra cash in just 45; Minutes. please inbox the Admin ON:- 09036369810