Marriage Scandal: FCMB begins investigation against MD Adamu Nuru – First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has commenced a review and investigation of unethical behaviour levied against its MD/Chief Executive Officer, Adamu Nuru, who allegedly impregnated and fathered two kids with a married staff of the bank, Tunde Thomas.

A group of people (Justice for Tunde Thomas) seeking justice had earlier petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the board of FCMB concerning unethical behaviour of Adamu Nuru and former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas, that led to the death of Tunde Thomas, the husband of Moyo Thomas.

According to FCMB’s Corporate Affairs Head, Diran Olojo, FCMB Group, the bank was aware of the allegations making the rounds against its Managing Director.

Olojo revealed that the financial institution had commenced a review into the matter, saying the outcome would be discussed in due course.

The statement reads:

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,”

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

“Our Board of Directors are reviewing all aspects of this report and once they are done with their review, we will revert to you.”