Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Equity market opens year on positive note, gains N459bn – Equity trading on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday opened year in a positive trend, increasing by N459 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities appreciated by 2.18 per cent to N21.515 trillion from N21.056 trillion reported last week Thursday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 876.67 basis points to 41147.39 points from 40270.72 points reported previously.

Investors traded 211.929 million shares worth N1.407 billion in 3438 deals against 710.705 million shares cost N10.081 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4396 deals.

Read also:

BUACement Plc led gainers table during the day appreciating by N7.65 kobo to close at N85.00, Wapco Insurance followed with a gain of N1.90 kobo to close at N22.95 kobo, Gusranty Trust Bank gained N1.15 kobo to close at N33.50 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc gained N0.95 kobo to close at N26.95 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc added N0.90 kobo to close at N25.70 kobo.

On the contrary, FCMB group Plc topped losers chart during the day, dropping by N0.20 kobo, Carverton trailed with a loss of N0.07 kobo to close at N1.98 kobo while Mobil Plc, Omatek and Union Homes remained steady at N228.00, N0.20 kobo and N3.02 kobo respectively.

The result further showed that AIICO Insurance was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 87.515 million shares valued at N98.958 million, FCMB group followed with account of 19.670 million shares cost N60.077 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded 12.776 million shares cost N12.608 million, Wapco sold a total of 9.947 million shares cost N222.980 million while Access Bank sold a total of 9.599 million shares cost N85.398 million.