Nigeria Immigration confirms travel restrictions – The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has imposed six months travel restrictions on 100 passengers who violated the COVID 19 protocols.

Its spokesman, Sunday James, said on Monday in Abuja that the restrictions were in line with the Federal Government’s directive on the passengers.

He explained in a statement that the affected passengers have been notified and would be prevented accordingly from travelling outside the country.

James said: “In line with the Federal Government’s directives on temporary travel restrictions on 100 passengers due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day-7 post arrival Covid-19 PCR Test by all in-bound travellers, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has directed the relevant formations to ensure immediate compliance with the travel restriction order.

“The 100 defaulting passengers have been restricted for a period of six (6) months, from January 1st 2021 to June 30th 2021. “All the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from Passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country during this period.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby warns all affected passengers to comply to avoid breaching public health protocols and refusal of departure.”