N-Power Agro Volunteers 2021 Guide | www.npower.gov.ng/n-agro.html – N-Power Agro Volunteers Guide is what you will learn from www.npower.gov.ng/n-agro.html now. If you wants to join Npower Agro volunteers networks, then you’re on the right page – Apply here!
Do you know that Npower Agro volunteers are among those that’ll help in building up Nigeria? Let’s show you some thing about this group of volunteers.
What is N-Power Agro?
N-Power Agro Volunteers will provide advisory services to farmers across the country. They will disseminate the knowledge that has been aggregated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the area of extension services.
They will also gather data of Nigeria’s agriculture assets
Now that you’ve seen the above information about Npower agro, it’s time you learn more concerning other things about N-Agro.
Npower Agro Selection Preference
Here, you’ll see all N-Agro Selection Preference. This preference is for anyone who wants to secure a job under Npower Nigeria agro scheme.
Taka a look at the preferences below now:
- Bachelor’s degree
- HND
- OND in Nutrition, Agricultural Sciences, Agricultural Economics, Agronomy, Animal Science, Crop Science, Food Science & Technology, and other agro related disciplines.
Jobs for N-power Agro volunteers – N-Agro Jobs
If you have interest in becoming an N-Agro volunteers, then you’ll need to note that the under listed jobs vacancies now. See the jibs below:
Ultimately, N-Power Agro members can aspire to a life-long career in agriculture and other allied fields. Possible destinations include:
- Agriculture Extension Services Consultant
- Seed fertilizer and other input aggregators
- Farm managers
- Public sector jobs in agriculture
- Farming co-operatives management
- Agro-entrepreneurship
That’s good welcome development for qualified applicants
n power it good employment oppunity
Nice way to empower the populace
I what npower is trying to do is to expanciate in ideas to farmers some basics for easy farming. And it what lol be very beneficial to them
This is a good opportunity for agric graduates to key into
This is another job Creation by the federal government
Great news, I have to apply hope they will choose us this time around.
Plz help me out
This is an opportunity to work with the federal government
Will then still employ people that buhari have not win 2019 election
May God delivered the poor from the hand of oppressor
Federal government should make this employment permanent to reduce unemployment
The information is good and it will really help graduate of agricultural studies for employment
This is great, let take agricultural knowledge to the next level, at least we will not depend on our forefathers way of farming anymore.
This is another way to reduce unemployment in this country. The people that are in this category should apply. It will also help in building our nation in farm produce and there will not be hunger.
Is good to know that the youths are given this opportunity.
The N-Power scheme has helped me and my friends. Thank’s to the government for such platform
Well, our Agriculture sector is fully lagging behind
Nice one by Npower. I am one of the beneficiary under N Agro. I wish those interested all the best
Am processing this N-power..but I don’t no the date that it we start ,I want to apply
How many of their children enrolled in Npower? They send their children to be employed in CBN, NNPC, SHELL.
This is a good opportunity for the youths. But the Federal government should ensure that the opportunity is not short lived. It must be sustained.
This is a very wonderful update
When is the actual time for npower recruitment for 2018
