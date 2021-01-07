Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What is N-Power Agro?

N-Power Agro Volunteers will provide advisory services to farmers across the country. They will disseminate the knowledge that has been aggregated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the area of extension services.

They will also gather data of Nigeria’s agriculture assets

Npower Agro Selection Preference

Bachelor’s degree

HND

OND in Nutrition, Agricultural Sciences, Agricultural Economics, Agronomy, Animal Science, Crop Science, Food Science & Technology, and other agro related disciplines.

Jobs for N-power Agro volunteers – N-Agro Jobs

Ultimately, N-Power Agro members can aspire to a life-long career in agriculture and other allied fields. Possible destinations include:

Agriculture Extension Services Consultant

Seed fertilizer and other input aggregators

Farm managers

Public sector jobs in agriculture

Farming co-operatives management

Agro-entrepreneurship

