Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Nexit portal: How to apply for CBN empowerment – The NEXIT Portal is a Portal that will enable Exited N-power Beneficiaries to apply for Central bank of Nigeria Empowerment Options as part of their transition package. The link to the portal and Beneficiaries login details will soon be communicated to them – Apply here!

Below are Five Things we Note from the Humanitarian affairs Ministry update about the NEXIT Portal

1) For any Npower Volunteer who wants to benefit from the CBN Npower NEXIT portal empowerment, the have to meet the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the Central bank affiliated programs.

2) The NEXIT platform was developed in collaboration with the Central bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs.

Read also:

3) Like the NPVN Portal, the Nexit portal will enable Exited Npower Beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

4) Additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options may be required from Exited Beneficiaries of Npower to log on to the NEXIT Portal

5) The Federal Government is very proud of the milestones the exited Npower Volunteers have achieved during service to the nation. As volunteers prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, Federal Government is confident that you will channel all that you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that’ll improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens. “Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through.