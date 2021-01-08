Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

nalda registration portal: how apply for Nigerian young farmers scheme – nalda.ng: Nigerian young farmers scheme Recruitment 2020 is ongoing. Interested applicants should visit the portal and obtain the form. See application information and guidelines on how to apply NALDA recruitment below – Apply here!

Nigerian young farmers scheme is an initiative by the Federal Government to empower the youths from every local government to deploy them into various farming activities in various centres nationwide.

Please take note of the fact that young farmers network recruitment 2020 is currently ongoing and the form is available online.

Buhari young farmers scheme Recruitment 2020 – nalda registration portal

About Buhari young farmers scheme (NALDA)

Nigerian young farmers scheme intends to start this pilot program with 100 young Nigerians from each local government with a target of 2000 young Nigerians per Local Government before the end of 2021 who will be engaged in farming activities across different priority value chains.

Nigerian young farmers scheme aim is for Mr. President to leave a legacy and for his name to be immortalized. These young farmers will be encouraged to go into commercial farming by targeting youths especially graduates with the aim of catching them young and encouraging them to go into digital agriculture.

Nigerian young farmers scheme registration portal

The Young Farmers Network recruitment is open too everyone who is interested in partaking in the programme.

This initiative by the President will enable this young farmers acquire the necessary skills to go into large scale commercial farming thereby developing a great income source for them.

nalda registration portal – nalda.ng

Nigerian young farmers scheme Recruitment Requirements

The following are the requirements an interested applicant should posses to be eligible to apply for the programme;

A ND, HND, OND, SSCE, Bachelor or Master’s Degree, in any relevant discipline.

Computer literacy and conversant with Microsoft office, Web Applications and the use of relevant applications for efficient delivery of service

Unemployed graduates or non-graduates

Applicants should possess certificate of origin

Birth certificate or age declaration certificate

For Script Writing, creative writing skills and analytical writing skills will be an advantage

Problem solving skills

Ability to undertake self-tutorship

National Identity card or any recognized/government issued identity card

You must not be above 35 years of age.

Detail-oriented

Analytical

You must be of good behavior.

Please take note that applicants who fail to posses a means of identification is ineligible to apply. Also applicants must be ready to put in the effort required once he or she is selected.

How to Apply

Are you qualified? Have you checked the requirements as stated above and you possess all of these to apply for Nigerian young farmers scheme (BYFN) recruitment 2020 application form? Then, follow the instruction below.

Visit the portal at www.nalda.ng/buhari-young-farmers-network and fill the form

All applications must be carried out online and registration is currently ongoing.

If you want to receive the latest news on Nigerian young farmers scheme Recruitment 2020, simply drop a comment below and we will send you news updates.