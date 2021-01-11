Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Active Voice Subscribers Increased by 4.59% in Q3 2020 – NBS: The number of active voice subscribers increased to 205,252,058 in the third quarter of 2020 from 196,242,456 in Q2 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest telecommunications data report released on Monday.

According to the report, the telecoms data for Q2 and Q3 2020 reflected that a total of 196,242,456 and 205,252,058 subscribers were active on voice as against 189,282,796 in Q1 2020. This represented a 4.59% increase in voice subscriptions QoQ.

Similarly, a total of 143,636,816 and 151,512,122 subscribers were active on the internet as against 136,203,231 in Q1 2020. This represented a 5.48% growth in internet subscriptions QoQ.

Further Breakdown:

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q3 2020 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun States respectively

Bayelsa and Ekiti States have the least number of subscribers.

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q3 2020 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun States respectively

Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Also, the report stated that

MTN has the highest share of subscriptions. This is closely followed by GLO, AIRTEL, and EMTS respectively.