Nigerian Army List of successful Candidates for SSC 47 / DSSC 26 2020

Nigeria Army Releases List Of Successful Candidates For SSC/DSSC (See Full List) – The list for SSC 47/2021 and DSSC 26/2021 Selection Board is out, the Nigerian Army announced on Sunday – View list here!

This was made known in a statement signed by signed Major General GAT Ochigbano Military Secretary (Army) for Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The Selection Board for SSC 47/2021 and DSSC 26/2021 will take place from 16 January to 5 February 2021 and 1 – 14 February 2021 respectively at Falgore Training Area in Kano State.

Shortlisted SSC Candidates are to report to the venue on 16 January 2021 while Shortlisted DSSC Candidates are to report on 1 February 2021.

The Nigerian Army also stated that the Selection Board will involve physical, medical and academic tests, adding that there will also be an oral interview for all candidates.

The Army stated that it shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in the course of the selection interview.

List of Shortlisted Candidates of Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 and Direct Short Service Course 26/2021 for Pre-selection Examination Scheduled

Detailed Description

Candidates are advised to check their registered email, phone numbers and visit: www.recruitment.army.mil.ng for names of shortlisted candidates. All shortlisted candidates have been allotted New Examination and Seat Numbers. The shortlisted candidates have also been assigned examination centres and are to report to the centres at the times indicated against their names to sit for the Examination.

The state centres selected by candidates have been grouped into zonal examination centres. Details of the grouping which constitute each zonal examination centre are shown on the portal.

Candidates will not be allowed to write the Examination in any centre or session other than that allotted to the candidate on the portaL Therefore, candidates are to note the specific sessions and time for the examination as stated against their names for strict compliance.

All candidates are to come alone and bring the following:

Photocopy of their application Photo Card.

Means of Identification * National ID Card, International passport or driver’s license.

Face Masks.

3 copies of current passport photograph.

Click Here to View List of Shortlisted Candidates and their Assigned Examination Centres

For those who can’t remember the job advert, kindly click on the link below:

Important Information / Notice