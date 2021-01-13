Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Equities Sustain Rising Profile As NSE ASI Appreciates Further By 0.36% – Equities market closed the day’s trading session in the green zone as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.36% to close at 40,295.95 and ₦21.07 trillion respectively.

The Year-to-Date (YtD) and the Quarter-to-Date (QtD) returns stand at 0.06% and 0.06%, while the Month-to-Date (MTD) and Week-to-Date returns stand at 0.06%and 0.44% respectively.

NSE Sector Indices:

Of all the Industries on the NSE within our coverage, 3 sectors advanced in points, while 2 sectors declined. The NSE sector indices that advanced in points were NSE INSURANCE (+3.61%), NSE CONSUMER GOODS (+0.36%), and NSE 30 (+0.29%), while the sectors that declined in points were NSE OIL &GAS (-0.05%) and NSE BANKING (-0.62%).

The market breadth (gainers/losers) of 1.35x for the day indicates that the number of buyers outpaced the number of sellers in the market today. At the end of the day’s trading, 27 stocks advanced as 20 stocks declined; MBENEFIT (+10.00%), NASCON (+10.00%) and NIGERINS (+10.00%) led the gainers’ chart while OANDO (-5.41%), UAC-PROP (-4.76%) and DEAPCAP (-4.76%) led the losers’ chart for the day.

The day’s trading activities by volume was led by UPDCREIT (755.01million), MANSARD (49.51million) and TRANS CORP (44.27million) while the activity by value was led by UPDCREIT (₦4.15billion), MTNN (₦0.68billion) and ZENITH BANK (₦0.43billion).

Outlook:

Equities sustained rising profile as NSE ASI appreciated further by 0.36%.

Optimisms persist that the bulls will recover the market in the coming days. We, therefore, advise our clients not to engage in panic selling as we expect the equity market to maintain positive growth due to the expectation of dividend payment in early 2021 and lower yields in fixed income market.

FIXED INCOME REPORT AS AT JANUARY 11, 2020

Treasury Bills Market:

In the treasury bills markets, the average yield increased by 9bps as it closed at 0.52% today (vs. 0.43% average market yield of last trading session). At the end of the trading

session today, the 01-Apr-21, 01-Jul-21 and 25-Nov-21 bills closed at 0.17% (-0.06%), 0.46% (0.08%), and 0.93% (0.25%) respectively.

FGN Bond Market:

In the bond market, the average market yield increased by an average of 128bps as it closed at 5.11% as against 4.95% of the previous session.

The result for the 14-Nov-2021, 27-Apr-2023, 23-Mar-2025, 17-Mar-2027, 20-Nov-2029, 18-Mar-2036 and 26-Apr-2049 bonds traded are 1.53% (0.15%), 3.50% (-0.04%), 5.42% (-0.02%), 6.42% (-0.08%), 7.12% (0.00%), 7.80% (0.00%) and 8.65% (1.27%) respectively.

Foreign Exchange Market:

At the FX Market (CBN Official Window), Naira remains unchanged, closing at ₦379.00/$ today compared to the ₦379.00/$ it traded in the previous trading session. On Investors

and Exporters Window, Naira appreciated by 17 kobo against the dollar as it closed at ₦393.33/$ today (vs. ₦393.50/$ it closed in the previous trading session).

Money Market:

In the Money Market today, the REPO rate decreased by an average of 325bps to ease liquidity. At the end of the trading session, the call, 1M, 2M, 3M rate closed at 1.00% (-5.00%), 1.00% (-3.00%), 3.00% (-3.00%) and 6.00% (-2.00%) respectively.

However, Open-Buy-Back (OBB) and Overnight (O/N) rate decreased by an average of 579 bps, closing at 2.50% and 3.25% respectively.