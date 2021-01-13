Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NYSC urges compliance with protocols as camps reopen Jan 19 – The National Youth Service Corps has directed its state coordinators, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Protocols ahead of camp reopening next Tuesday.

The scheme will continue its three weeks orientation programme for Batch “B” Stream II on January 19, amidst increase in COVID-19 cases.

Nigeria is among several countries battling the second wave of the virus.

The NYSC said prospective corps members and camp officials will be subjected to COVID-19 tests as pre-condition for entry into the orientation camps nationwide.

Its Director-General, Brig-Gen, Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated these after a meeting with top management and officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday in Abuja.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, the D-G lauded the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC for recommending the safe re-opening of the orientation camps nationwide.

Ibrahim noted that corps members are critical change agents in national development agenda as their potentials will continue to be effectively harnessed in the health, education and other vital sectors of the national economy.

The statement said: “Necessary facilities that will enhance compliance with COVID-19 prevention and safety protocols have been provided in the camps while prospective Corps members and camp officials will all be subjected to COVID-19 tests as pre-condition for entry into the orientation camps.”

Ibrahim said Corps Vanguards and enforcement teams have been constituted for the camps, as a measure to ensure strict compliance, as well as support the national response efforts in stemming the tide of the new wave of the Pandemic.