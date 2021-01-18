Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Application Portal – How to apply:

In a move that underscores his absolute confidence in the innovative skills, talents and industry of the Nigerian youth, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led the Federal Executive Council to approve the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to the tune of 75 billion naira for 3 years.

PURPOSE – Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF)

NYIF is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth; a loan and credit pathway dedicated to assessing credit and soft loans.

ELIGIBILITY

Nigerian Youth within the age of 18 and 35 years

Youths with Innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise

Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Application Portal – HOW TO APPLY

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been directed to immediately commence the process of operationalization and possible legislation of the NYIF in collaboration with relevant MDAs. Application portal and process is yet to be communicated. Do visit back later.