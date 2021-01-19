Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDLEA Recruitment Screening Date, Venue & Requirements 2021 – NDLEA Recruitment Screening 2019/2020 | Check NDLEA Screening Date 2021- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency 2019 Recruitment Exercise closes on Thursday, 29th August, 2019 – View screening list here!

Candidates who successfully submitted their application without error or duplicate application and also sate for the aptitude test will be invited for physical screening exercise in their various states.

Are you one of the candidates or applicants who applied for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) 2019 Recruitment Exercise and you are searching for the date of the screening exercise for all shortlisted candidates?

How to Check NDLEA Screening Date for 2019 NDLEA Recruitment

Do you apply for the ndlea recruitment exercise and you are looking for the date of your screening? If yes, then read this post further.

Candidates who apply for the NDLEA Recruitment 2019 are to note that they will undergo a screening exercise exam and credential screening.

Date and Venue for NDLEA Recruitment Screening

The NDLEA Screening and Physical Documentation date and venue has been announced.

All shortlisted candidates to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State, for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

NDLEA Recruitment Screening Requirements.

Candidates are to take note of the following requirements on the screening day. To be successful at the screening exercise, you must have all your credentials you submitted during the online application.

Candidates are, therefore, to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ forms, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate or age declaration and indigene certificates.

They are also expected to come along with a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital as well as a pair of shorts, T-shirts, canvass and stockings

The following documents are required for ndlea recruitment screening exercise;

NDLEA Recruitment Confirmation Slip NDLEA Recruitment Guarantor Form Birth certificate Identity Document (National ID, Voter’s Card, Driver’s License, International Passport.) LGA Identity Certificate O’Level Degree (If applicable) Professional Certificate.

If any other document is required and is not listed here, we will update it later… or late me know in the comment section.