Npower News 2021 – See Today’s 10 latest salary Updates Here

Npower Nexit portal: How to apply for CBN empowerment – The NEXIT Portal is a Portal that will enable Exited N-power Beneficiaries to apply for Central bank of Nigeria Empowerment Options as part of their transition package. The link to the portal and Beneficiaries login details will soon be communicated to them.

Below are Five Things we Note from the Humanitarian affairs Ministry update about the NEXIT Portal

1) For any Npower Volunteer who wants to benefit from the CBN Npower NEXIT portal empowerment, the have to meet the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the Central bank affiliated programs.

2) The NEXIT platform was developed in collaboration with the Central bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs.

3) Like the NPVN Portal, the Nexit portal will enable Exited Npower Beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

4) Additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options may be required from Exited Beneficiaries of Npower to log on to the NEXIT Portal

5) The Federal Government is very proud of the milestones the exited Npower Volunteers have achieved during service to the nation. As volunteers prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, Federal Government is confident that you will channel all that you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that’ll improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens. “Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through.

CBN empowerment: FG launches NEXIT Portal for exited N-Power: THE federal government has launched a portal for exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN empowerment options.

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which announced the launch of the portal in a statement,explained that the platform was developed in collaboration with the CBN.

The platform, according to the statement released, Friday,by Nneka Anibeze,Special Assistant to the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq,”will enable exited N-Power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.”

In the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq urged and encouraged interested exited beneficiaries of N- Power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

The Minister also emphasized that the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,”she said.

She expressed her deep appreciation to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for his support adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs remained committed to the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

“Minister Umar Farouq pledged the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realization of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

It added:“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation. As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future”.

Unpaid Npower Exited Beneficiaries to Submit Documents to NOA within 72hrs – Following a series of complaints by exited N-power beneficiaries who are yet to receive their stipends, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has sent out SMS to the affected N-power beneficiaries to submit the following documents within 72 hours.

Therefore, if you are among unpaid N-power beneficiaries, kindly forward your:

Bank Statement from January 2020 to date

Your NYSC Discharge Certificate

Other Relevant Documents to the National Orientation Agency(NOA) in your State.

Please note that affected N-power beneficiaries are expected to submit these documents within 72 hours.

Kindly ignore the SMS if you have been paid.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, She said: “As we renew our commitment to the service of humanity, I will like to seize this opportunity to once again state that we have successfully exited Batch A and B of the N-Power beneficiaries in June and July respectively and we are still working towards ensuring a transition plan that will further engage or absorb them into other programmes.

“We have also received over 5 million applications from proposed N-Power Batch C and we are currently in the process of selecting the qualified beneficiaries coming into the programme.

“I assure all the applicants and Nigerians that the selection process will be transparent.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that I have given approval for the payment of stipends for the exited beneficiaries of batches A and B up to the month of June 2020 including that of the independent monitors.”

According to Farouq, “Also, the final payment of stipend for Batch B is almost ready for transmission to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation for final checks and payment.”

FG: N-Power beneficiaries to be absorbed into MDAs – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.

Farouq in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts.

“We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.

“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

“The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.

N-Power stipends: FG approves payment to exited beneficiaries: THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has approved the payment of stipends to the exited N-Power beneficiaries.

A statement Thursday, by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, quoted her as saying the “approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.”

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June 2020 for the two (2) Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

n-power Batch C: Umar Farouq Hints On Those To Be Enrolled – Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, on Friday gave an update on the N-Power programme as Batch C will commence soon.

She spoke at an event in commemoration of the ministry’s first year anniversary in Abuja.

Farouq announced that as at the last count, 109, 823 beneficiaries from Batch A and B have set up businesses in their communities.

“We have successfully exited the 500,000 Batch A and B beneficiaries and closed registration for Batch C with a total of 5,042,001 registrations received.”

The minister assured that applicants to be selected would be just the qualified ones.

“As we move to the selection stage, the Ministry will ensure due diligence will be applied to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled,” Farouq said.

She disclosed that work was ongoing to ensure the establishment of National Disability Commission and the take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.

Npower Releases Fresh Notification Regarding Batch C Application – Npower have Notified Batch C applicants regarding their application, applicants were yet to receive confirmation for the online application they did over a month ago.

However, some applicants are currently receiving email confirmation with respect to their application.

The email confirmation simply buttresses the fact that persons who applied for the program, successfully did it

See proof of email confirmation below;

Volunteers are hereby obliged to check their email address and confirm therein in order to proceed to the next phase of the application.

It’s looking like proper verification is ongoing in due course, applicants who meet the required prerequisite will definitely be informed to proceed further.

You are only required to stay glued to your e-mail address should Incase NPOWER releases fresher update regarding your application.

Do not hesitate to comply with any directives from NPOWER.

Over 5 million Nigerians apply for N-Power as deadline is extended: The federal government has extended the ongoing N-Power Batch C online application by two weeks, an official has said, adding that over five million people have so far applied.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the humanitarian ministry’s Deputy Director, information, Rhoda Iliya, on Sunday.

The ministry explained that the decision aims to capture more intending applicants who have had difficulties accessing the online registration portal.

It added that since the opening of the new batch C online portal, last month, the ministry has received a record number of over 5 million applications so far.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development state that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants which have seen a record number of over 5 million applications.”

According to the ministry, the extension is to afford more opportunity for online registration, taking into cognizance the difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal.

N-Power: Beneficiaries hold ‘Thank You Rally’ for Buhari – No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians, on Wednesday, held a ‘Thank You Rally’ to the Presidential Villa over the success of the N-Power scheme and other Social Intervention Programmes in the country.

Led by the Concerned Citizens/ N- Power Forum with participants drawn across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, they expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, for the numerous interventions “targeted at the vulnerable and less privileged groupings in the country”.

In his address, president of Concerned Citizens, Ibrahim Kabiru Dallah, extolled President Buhari as a leader with the interest of the people at heart who has displayed ” an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development”.

N-POWER Beneficiaries: FG accused of delaying payment – Some Nigerians on Thursday accused the Federal Government of delaying payment of the beneficiaries of its N-POWER programme.

The beneficiaries who are yet to receive their March stipends have urged the government to ensure prompt payment, following the lockdown in most parts of the country, aimed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oluwaglory in a tweet said: “Npower Volunteers are hungry. Pay them their March Stipends and also ensure timely payment of their Stipends henceforth. They have suffered enough of hunger and neglection.”

Ojoye Tosin via his twitter handle said: “Please @segalink help Npower volunteers with this. They have not been paid their March stipends. These are beneficiaries who have worked, they deserved to be paid. Please @Sadiya_farouq pay Npower beneficiaries who have worked.”

FG urged not to disengage N-Power beneficiaries – The Federal Government has been urged to jettison its proposal to disengage the N-Power beneficiaries.

Appealing a press briefing in Umuahia, National Chairman of Isun Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Sir Isaac Nkole, said the move would be counter -productive.

He said that the scheme had made tremendous impacts in some key sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education; stressing that any idea to discontinue the programme “is ill-advised and makes no economic sense.”

Nkole noted that several university graduates had been engaged in teaching primary school pupils through N-Power, a development, he explained, had improved the quality of education in primary schools especially in rural communities.

He further argued that disengaging the beneficiaries after giving them hope and little succour for about four years would not only worsen the unemployment situation in the country but lead to increase in crime wave as well as suicide cases.

Why we’re owing N-Power beneficiaries – FG: The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, has explained the delay in paying the monthly stipends of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

The minister said the delay resulted from a verification process embarked upon by the ministry.

Farouq stated this on Monday during a visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation. The committee, which was on a familiarisation visit to the ministry, was led by its chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Salame.

According to her, the verification process became necessary to enable the ministry to understand and have a full list of beneficiaries that were paid before she began to supervise the N-Power programme.

She said that the ministry has asked those that were in charge of the programme to provide historical background, justification, the last approval and last list of beneficiaries that were paid.

The Minister said: “I know we had a complaint in October while we just got the NSIP into the ministry and we needed to understand the programme considering that it has been in existence before we came on board. We needed to understand before we start signing for a large amount of money and that was why we had the delay then.

“Unfortunately, then we were operating with a director who was overseeing the office of the permanent secretary and then in January, we had a new permanent secretary who also had to understand the nature of the programme.”

Nigeria to overhaul N-Power, other NSIPs – The Nigerian government has said it will overhaul the N-Power scheme, school feeding programme and other projects under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

“All present processes, especially beneficiary enrolment and payments including for consultancies, are being scrutinised and stakeholders are being consulted for inputs that will lead to the total overhaul of the programmes in order to achieve the purposes for which they were established,” a spokesperson at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said in a statement.

Iliya said the planned overhaul of the NSIPs is to ensure maximum transparency, better efficiency and more prudent application of resources…Read more here!

N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Sadiya Umar Farouq – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.

In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.

She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.

Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.

While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.

NPower Beneficiaries to Embark on Strike over Non-payment Of stipends

Beneficiaries of the NPower teaching scheme have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the non-payment of January allowances.

The issue of non-payment of allowances was once again a matter of national discourse after a similar incident occurred in October 2019 when beneficiaries were not paid for three months.

Financial Watch had reported that since the social investment programme of the Nigerian Government was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, had been making attempts to stop some of the programmes under the scheme…Read more here!

N-Power reacts to complaints from Batch A, B beneficiaries – The federal government has responded to complaints by Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.

Recall that some beneficiaries under the umbrella of the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari government disclose the transition package for batches A and B who will be exiting the programme by June and July respectively.

The beneficiaries told the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Sadiya Farouq, not to deceive over 500,000 Nigerian youths who fought hard to ensure the current administration returned to power in 2019 by putting out a mere promise of entrepreneurial schemes to them.

They threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if by the end of seven days the Minister fails to provide them with answers to their demands.

Responding to the agitations, the N-Power scheme in a post on its official Twitter handle assured that all issues about their entitlements in the scheme will be addressed.

The post read: “To our Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries, we have seen your questions on the exit plan, backlogs and devices.”

“In the following days, these issues will be addressed individually. Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates.”

N-Power: How Nigerian govt shortchanged us – Beneficiaries cry out as batch A, B exit: Beneficiaries of the Federal government’s social investment scheme under the umbrella of the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to spell out the transition package for batches A and B who will be exiting the programme by June and July respectively.

The beneficiaries, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday, said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Sadiya Farouq, must not deceive over 500,000 Nigerian youths who fought hard to ensure the current administration returned to power in 2019 by putting out a mere promise of Entrepreneurial schemes to them.

They further threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if by the end of seven days the Minister fails to provide them with answers to their demands which include:

“Explain in clear terms the transitioning of beneficiaries into government’s entrepreneurship schemes.

“Assure the 500,000 beneficiaries mode of payment in this newly introduced transition schemes.

“When exactly are you going to pay over 80,000 volunteers that are owed March, April and May stipends.

“The entire 300,000 volunteers of Batch B and some in Batch A have not been given the promised device, when are they going to get it?

“When are you going to backlogs of Batch A and Batch stipends.

“Nothing short of the above will settle the beneficiaries at the moment and will not hesitate to notify our benefactor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s who is the initiator of this Programme,” the volunteers warned.

In the same vein, another volunteer of the N-power scheme, Babatunde (surname withheld) lamented the plight of beneficiaries across the country.

He said that the batch B volunteers, who are supposed be given some gadgets to enhance their program like the first batch (Batch A) until now, have not received the promised working tool.

Babatunde told DAILY POST that the programme was running smoothly while it was under the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo through his special adviser on job creation(Afolabi Imhuokude) until the President announced in his October 1st Independence Day address to the nation that the social investment programme which N-power was under, will be transferred to the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster management.

