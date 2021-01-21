Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower News on Permanency 2021 – See today’s Latest Update: See latest news on Npower Permanency News 2021 today find out what’s going to be the faith of power 2016 and 2017 beneficiaries today.

In case you don’t to miss out on npower updates regarding permanency of beneficiaries, kindly drop a comment after reading this news so we can update you.

Back in 2019, npower said that beneficiaries will be moved from npower to other federal agencies.

The transition includes moving of beneficiaries from npower to community police, teachers etc.

Npower also said that beneficiaries who indicates interest in business will get financial support from the government.

Top news about Npower:

Good news on permanency jobs for N-Power beneficiaries – N-Power beneficiaries, who have concluded the two-year job programme, will now be able to access permanent job opportunities or business prospects, the Federal Government has declared.

This is part of the newly-activated N-power exit strategy.

The initiative is for Batches A and B of the N-Power programme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, gave the update on Wednesday.

She spoke at the 4th annual review of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Under the plan, 200,000 beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).

The scheme is operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power Batch A and B through the creation of the NEXIT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities.

“A beneficiary management system for the NSIPs is expected to be deployed in 2021. It would have the capacity to manage payments, address grievances and improve dissemination of information,” Sadiya said.

The government said another 30,000 beneficiaries have been engaged as geospatial experts and enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme.

Others will have the option of benefiting from the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) micro-enterprise loans.

Npower Nexit portal: How to apply for CBN empowerment – The NEXIT Portal is a Portal that will enable Exited N-power Beneficiaries to apply for Central bank of Nigeria Empowerment Options as part of their transition package. The link to the portal and Beneficiaries login details will soon be communicated to them.

Below are Five Things we Note from the Humanitarian affairs Ministry update about the NEXIT Portal

1) For any Npower Volunteer who wants to benefit from the CBN Npower NEXIT portal empowerment, the have to meet the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the Central bank affiliated programs.

2) The NEXIT platform was developed in collaboration with the Central bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs.

Read also:

3) Like the NPVN Portal, the Nexit portal will enable Exited Npower Beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

4) Additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options may be required from Exited Beneficiaries of Npower to log on to the NEXIT Portal

5) The Federal Government is very proud of the milestones the exited Npower Volunteers have achieved during service to the nation. As volunteers prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, Federal Government is confident that you will channel all that you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that’ll improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens. “Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through.

CBN empowerment: FG launches NEXIT Portal for exited N-Power: THE federal government has launched a portal for exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN empowerment options.

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which announced the launch of the portal in a statement,explained that the platform was developed in collaboration with the CBN.

The platform, according to the statement released, Friday,by Nneka Anibeze,Special Assistant to the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq,”will enable exited N-Power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.”

In the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq urged and encouraged interested exited beneficiaries of N- Power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

The Minister also emphasized that the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,”she said.

Read also:

She expressed her deep appreciation to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for his support adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs remained committed to the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

“Minister Umar Farouq pledged the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realization of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

It added:“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation. As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future”.

Npower Batch A & B Beneficiaries To Get Permanent FG Jobs – Minister: In a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited Npower beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts as discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.

We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.

“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.

“However, if the rejection was done in error, those affected should rest assured that they will be paid all that is due to them as soon as the error is rectified by the AGFʼs office,” the statement added.

Umar-Farouq also explained that the Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries knew from the beginning as they were informed that the programme was for 24 months.

She said the non-disengagement of Batch A beneficiaries after 24 months was done out of exigencies of the time.

The minister stated that exiting Batches A and B after 40 and 24 months respectively was in line with the conditions stipulated at the time of their enrollment.

The N-Power programme is designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills and are given a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

FG: N-Power beneficiaries to be absorbed into MDAs – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.

Farouq in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts.

“We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.

“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

“The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.

N-Power stipends: FG approves payment to exited beneficiaries: THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has approved the payment of stipends to the exited N-Power beneficiaries.

A statement Thursday, by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, quoted her as saying the “approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.”

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June 2020 for the two (2) Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

FG urged not to disengage N-Power beneficiaries – The Federal Government has been urged to jettison its proposal to disengage the N-Power beneficiaries.

Appealing a press briefing in Umuahia, National Chairman of Isun Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Sir Isaac Nkole, said the move would be counter -productive.

He said that the scheme had made tremendous impacts in some key sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education; stressing that any idea to discontinue the programme “is ill-advised and makes no economic sense.”

Nkole noted that several university graduates had been engaged in teaching primary school pupils through N-Power, a development, he explained, had improved the quality of education in primary schools especially in rural communities.

He further argued that disengaging the beneficiaries after giving them hope and little succour for about four years would not only worsen the unemployment situation in the country but lead to increase in crime wave as well as suicide cases.

In his words; ” The introduction of N-Power stands out as one of the best policies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of graduates have been engaged through the scheme. Some of them are in N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tax and N-build. I appeal to President Buhari not to listen to anyone advising him to disengage the beneficiary as being speculated that the programme will be stopped by the 26th of this month.

“The questions are; If you disengage these graduates that are helping to improve the quality of education in primary schools, where do you want them to go? Is it to the over-saturated labour market or the crime industry?”

Nkole, however, urged the President not to make the mistake of laying off N-Power beneficiaries because of the grave implications of such action.

He rather urged the President to look for a way of permanently absorbing the beneficiaries into full civil service.

Nkole whose cooperative is in charge of disbursing the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Covid -19 loan to households and Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in South East and South South geopolitical zones, applauded the President for the gesture.

Mr. Nkole who said the loan had seriously assisted several households recover from the harsh impacts of the covid -19 pandemic, disclosed that over 2000 persons had benefitted from the scheme in the zones.

Nkole who said Buhari’s administration had made appreciable efforts in the fight against poverty through some laudable programmes like Covid -19 loan, Trader Money, and N-Power, urged the President not to relent.

He promised that the Isun Cooperative Society as one of the accredited cooperative societies in the disbursement of the covid -19 loan, would ensure “it gets to the people in the grass roots equitably”.

“This is the first time the down trodden in society is getting interest -free federal loans without stress. It’s amazing and it has restored the hope of many homes today.”

Nkole who said beneficiaries in the household category got up to N500,000 per person payable after three years, advised them to invest the money wisely, noting that “it’s a loan and not grant”.

He hinted that disbursement for the SME category would soon commence, and commended Buhari for his commitment in eliminating poverty among Nigerians.

In a bid to implement the N-power Nigeria Permanency 2020, npower was moved to a new ministry. However, the transition from one ministry to another caused npower beneficiaries to stay up to 2 months without receiving their stipend.

What is Npower Permanency?

If you’re an npower batch A or B beneficiary, then you need to know that the permanency is all about.

Npower will move all beneficiaries to good working environment for permanent job placement. It means that npower will give beneficiaries permanent jobs in the government, or support to create a permanent business of their own.

About Npower Permanency 2021?

Npower will work with many federal and state agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are permanently employed.

If you signed up for the npower transition, then you’ll be contacted when there’s fresh news update.

For more information about how Npower Permanency will work, kindly drop a comment below.