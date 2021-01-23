NIMC begins enrolment of foreign diplomats – Foreign Diplomats are now being enrolled to obtain National Identity Numbers (NIN), the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, announced on Friday.
Its spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement that it was in line with the directive of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Adegoke said.
He added that the enrolment of the diplomats started on the 18th of January.
Adegoke who sought the cooperation of the citizens for the success of the on-going registration exercise, said all hands should be on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.
