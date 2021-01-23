NIMC begins enrolment of foreign diplomats

January 23, 2021 Tosan Olajide LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




NIMC begins enrolment of foreign diplomats – Foreign Diplomats are now being enrolled to obtain National Identity Numbers (NIN), the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, announced on Friday.

Its spokesman, Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement that it was in line with the directive of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Adegoke said.

Read also: N-Power portal to open for application on Friday June 26

He added that the enrolment of the diplomats started on the 18th of January.

Adegoke who sought the cooperation of the citizens for  the success of the on-going registration exercise,  said  all hands should be on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

1 Comment

  1. Dear Sir / Madam,

    We offer all kind of loans – Business Loan / Real Estate Project
    -Financing

    We are a comprehensive financial
    services firm committed to helping our clients improve their
    long-term financial success.

    Our customized programs are designed to help grow, protect, and
    conserve our client’s wealth by delivering a superior level of
    personalized service.

    We’re Investment/Finance firm that specialized in project funding
    & General financial service offer.Our principal function would be
    assist you in complete financing through our reputable Lending
    Institutions.

    We are open to having a good business relationship with you. We
    are currently interested in funding viable businesses,
    investments or projects in the following areas of interest:

    * Starting up a Franchise
    * Business Acquisition
    * Business Expansion
    * Capital / Infrastructural Project
    * Commercial Real Estate purchase
    * Contract Execution
    * Trade Financing etc.
    * Want to be an Agent / Broker?

    – Intermediaries/Consultants/Brokers are welcome to bring their
    clients and are 100% protected.

    We encourage you to contact us and learn more about the loans
    service we offered.

      FOR IMMEDIATE RESPONSE AND PROCESSING OF YOUR LOAN REQUEST WITHIN 2 WORKING DAYS,
    Contact us directly through this email: [email protected]

    Contact us with the following information:

    Full Name:____________________________
    Amount Needed as Loan:________________
    Loan Duration:_________________________
    Purpose for Loan:______________________
    Date of Birth:___________________________
    Gender:_______________________________
    Marital status:__________________________
    Contact Address:_______________________
    City/Zip code:__________________________
    Country:_______________________________
    Occupation:____________________________
    Mobile Phone:__________________________

    Send your request for immediate response to: [email protected]

    Thank you.
    LYDIA MOON
    Director.
    LYDIA MOON CO-OPERATIVE LOAN COMPANY

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*