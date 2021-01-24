Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npvn Portal Login to Npower Dashboard Page Here: Step-by-step guide – Follow this How to Login to N-power Portal Online’ guide if you want to successfully register, login and update your N-Power Portal online – Apply here!

N-power Portal Login

What is NPVN in N-power?

NPVN means N-Power Volunteers Network.

Organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is an empowerment program in Nigeria aimed at empowering Nigerian youths in different vocational training and employment.

What is NPVN Website?

The NPVN portal is a dedicated website for successful, shortlisted N-power applicants. It is designed by N-Power Nigeria. You will have access to the portal if you’re shortlisted for N-power programme.

On NPVN portal, successful applicants can update their personal information, bank details and other useful information.

N-power Nigeria portal online registration and login is done online once N-power officials announce recruitment exercise.

How to access NPVN portal:

You can Login to N-Power Volunteers Network (NPVN) portal through npvn.npower.gov.ng/login or https://www.npvn.npower.gov.ng/

Log onto npvn.npower.gov.ng/login with your phone number or email address.

Use your existing credentials to access the website. Through that link, you will have access to edit your account details and participate in the 2020/2021 Npower recruitment/ skill acquisition program.

How to Update N-power Account:

To update your N-power account, make sure you use the login details that worked for you during the online assessment test.

There are two methods:

FIRST METHOD:

Visit official N-power login portal – http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/ Enter your Login. Tips: User Name: Your phone number Password: Any of your other names should work or add your bank account number to N-power for password. If none worked, it could mean a technical problem. If this happens, contact N-power selection team. If your login is successful, you’ll be taken to N-power portal homepage. Next thong for you to do is – Click on Set up your bank account. This is for your monthly salary and it is at the centre of the portal: Set up account Using the drop-downs option, select your bank, enter your account name, your account number, the system will automatically upload your BVN. Click on Update Account

SECOND METHOD:

Login to npvn portal at www.npvn.npower.gov.ng and you will see the following menus at the main navigation (by the left hand side of your portal):

Get Help Now that you have seen all the menus, simply click on My Profile menu. Clicking on My Profile menu will bring up two options:

Personal Information

Bank Information Scroll down to Bank Information section, click on EDIT, (it is in front of Bank Information) Choose your bank from the menu, enter your bank account name, your account number, the portal will automatically upload your BVN. Click on UPDATE ACCOUNT.

Latest NPower recruitment 2019 news:

Here is the latest npower news:

The npower.gov.ng 2019 N Power portal will be opened once the Federal Government of Nigeria approves the reopening to enable new applicants to start their registration process by filling the online application form.

At the moment, the FG has not approved the reopening of the portal for new registrations.

This means interested N Power candidates can not signup new accounts on N-power just yet. Only already registered applicants on the N-Power Volunteers Network (NPVN) can Login online to view their accounts.

The federal government has promised to expand the current N-Power programme.

The promise was made by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium which held on Thursday, March 29, to celebrate the 67th birthday of the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Osinbajo’s words:

“We intend to expand the scope of our N-Power programme which is our job scheme for young people. Young graduates coming out of school and some non-graduates.

“At the moment, we are engaging 500,000 of these young people and we pay them every month. Most of them have devices/tablets that contain training materials in enhancing their viability skills and also helps them to provide services to people who require them.

“We intend to expand the programme; we must expand the programme because 1.7million people come out of school and are looking for jobs every single year.”