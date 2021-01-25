Nigerian young farmers scheme Recruitment 2021 Registration Portal – This is to inform the general public that the 2020 new National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) recruitment registration website/portal is now open and accessible – Apply here!
The NALDA now has a new registration portal for all who wishes to register for the NALDA recruitment.
Are you looking for the New Nigerian young farmers scheme registration site? Do you wish to register for the 2020 National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) programme?
Register at the new Nigerian young farmers scheme portal 2021
The Nigerian young farmers scheme provides opportunities for eligible Nigerians to contribute their volunteer actions, where suitable, to support the work of NALDA in the three main NALDA pilot projects.
Opening of the New NALDA recruitment portal is simple and easy if you read through this article as we have promised to give you first-hand information as regards to the NALDA.ng recruitment 2021 exercise nationwide.
What is the new registration site for NALDA Recruitment?
The site has been changed from registration.nalda.ng to the new official registration portal for NALDA and Buhari Young Farmers Network: www.nalda.ng/naldang/buhari-young-farmers-network/
Nigerian young farmers scheme New Portal/Site Registration Recruitment Requirement 2021
- As earlier state, if you are a Nigerian and you reside in Nigeria, you are eligible for the recruitment,
- Also if you have a minimum of OND education qualification and above,
- With computer skill
- Can be dependable and punctual
- Can respect and maintain confidentiality of the organization
- And a valid and workable means of identification (Voters card, Driver’s License, national ID card, International Passport, etc)
How to Register/Apply for Nigerian young farmers scheme 2021
- To begin registration visit: https://nalda.ng/naldang
- Fill the form correctly and ensure they correspond with your ID Card
- Submit your application
- Print out your application acknowledgement slip
- Click Here to see how to upload your passport
