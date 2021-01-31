N-power NEXIT Releases new Form (Details inside)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-power NEXIT Releases new Form – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, have issued out a form for those having email verification problem related to NPower – fill form here!

The form is also for those unable to log in to their portal and those that wish to change their email address.

This information was issued by the minister on Twitter urging batch A and B beneficiaries who are having email related issues to click on the link which is available on her Twitter handle, fill the form, and submit.

The information read; “Dear beneficiaries Batches A & B if you want to. Change your email address or have issues related to email not functioning or you do not have access to it or can’t log in.

“Kindly fill out this form and submit.”

The affected beneficiaries are expected to access the form on the official Twitter handle of the minister or any other official information platforms of the ministry.

