Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDA Application Form Portal 2021/2022 [73 Regular Course] | nda.edu.ng – The Nigerian Defence Academy has commenced receiving application for new candidates who are willing to admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna for 2021 – Apply here!

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 73rd regular course (Degree programmes) for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Candidates admitted into NDA for Regular Course will undergo military and academic training as Officer Cadets for a duration of 5 years for Nigerian Army cadets 4 years for Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air force cadets. Upon successfully completing training, graduates will earn an honours degree in a core discipline (BSc, BEng, BA). They will equally earn a Presidential Commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 73rd regular course admission online application form will be available for sale as from Saturday 23 January 2021to Saturday 24 April 2021. It is open to both male and female Nigerians.

The screening test will be conducted as phase one of the Post-UTME screening. Only candidates with JAMB 2021 Registration Number will be eligible to write the exams.

Only candidates who score a minimum of 180 (for Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, Science and Military Science & Interdisciplinary Studies) and 210 (for Faculty of Engineering) in JAMB 2021 examination shall be offered admission into NDA by the AFSB.

NDA 73rd Regular Course Admission Requirements

Candidates eligible for 73 Regular Course admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) must have the following:

Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character.

Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

Present a Certificate of indigeneship from the state government or local government area.

Be at least 17 years old and NOT more than 21 years old as at September in the year of entry into the Academy.

Must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB) English language, Mathematics and three other subjects which are relevant to the intended programme at not more than two sittings.

Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations (UTME) and attain an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by JAMB annual policy meeting) in English language, Mathematics and any other 2 subjects relevant to the proposed course of study as set out by the JAMB Brochure.

Must NOT be less than 1.68 meters tall for male and 1.65 meters for female.

French, Arabic and Mandarin language is an added advantage.

Candidates are to note the following:

Application forms submitted without ordinary level results will NOT be accepted.

Candidates awaiting results are not qualified.

Only ordinary level examination results of NOT more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

Admission into the Academy is for both male and female Nigerians only.

NDA Application Form Procedure (73rd Regular Course)

Apply Here

Candidates should logon to the application portal https://rcapplications.nda.edu.ng/, select “Purchase Form” pay for their application via REMITA in the sum of N3,500.00 only. Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted.

APPLICANTS APPLYING FOR ADMISSION INTO NDA MUST ALSO APPLY TO THE JOINT ADMISSIONS AND MATRICULATIONS BOARD (JAMB), AND MUST SELECT NDA AS FIRST CHOICE INSTITUTION. SUCH APPLICANTS ARE EXPECTED TO SIT FOR THE JAMB UNIFIED TERTIARY MATRICULATION EXAMINATIONS (UTME).

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS:

Applications forms are to be submitted together with the scanned SSCE results online. On submission of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form.

SCREENING TEST DATE AND REQUIREMENTS:

The screening test will be conducted as phase one of the Post-UTME screening and is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 15 May 2021. Therefore, all eligible candidates are to bring along their Acknowledgement Form, Screening Test Admission Card, JAMB result slip, TWO (2) postcard sized (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs to the Screening Test Centre.

The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain the candidate’s Name, Exam number, State, Exam Centre, Course of study and Signature at the back.

Only successful candidates at the NDA Screening Test will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board (phase 2 of the screening test) following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.

ADMINISTRATION:

All Regular Course cadets will train in NDA, and the Federal Government of Nigeria will bear the cost of their administration and logistics.

REFERENCE MATERIALS:

In response to candidates’ requests for reference materials, the Academy has offered a Compendium of Past Questions & Answers at a token fee to interested candidates. This can be purchased from the Registry, NDA.

Website: www.nda.edu.ng

Application Portal: rcapplications.nda.edu.ng

E-Mail: [email protected]