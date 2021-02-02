Nigeria Police Recruitment 2021 News – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Police announce screening date for 2021 recruitment – Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

“Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables): physical and credential screening to commence from August 24 to September 6, 2020,” Police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

Mba said applicants are expected to come with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

He directed the applicants to appear at the screening centres in clean white T-shirts and shorts for the exercise which would take place at designated locations in each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mba further stated that specific guidelines for each state would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 state commands and the FCT.

The police spokesman also noted that the screening and other aspects of the recruitment would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He, therefore, directed all applicants to come with the printout of application submission confirmation page and a duly completed guarantor’s form.

Mba also advised the applicants to be careful of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent candidates.

He said anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mba also noted that any candidate who failed to present the requirements will not be considered for the screening.

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the recruitment of new constables

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians to join the police.

According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

The recruitment exercise, which he said is free, will be done online through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, beginning from July 14 to August 23.

It was said that applicants who meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to August 30.

“Names of the successful candidates will be published in the national dailies on 14th of September 2020 and on other platforms,” Mba disclosed.

