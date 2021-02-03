All you need to apply for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-Yes)

All you need to apply for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-Yes) – An initiative designed to give direct and practical empowerment to Nigeria’s growing youth population – Apply here!

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs (OSAPYSA). The program is targeted at providing solutions to the challenges of youth unemployment, through the execution of direct empowerment initiatives.

Requirements for application

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population.
The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable.
In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment;

  • Applicant must be a Nigerian male or female between the ages of 18 and 40.
  • Applicant must have a means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).
  • Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for benefitting from the scheme. 

SECOND LEVEL BENEFICIARY

WHAT IT IS

A second level beneficiary (SLB) is a fellow youth in your community who you must have identified and chosen to be trained in your business. This means that at the end of (a minimum) of one year, you will be obligated to empower this youth in the same manner that the presidential youth empowerment scheme (PYES) has empowered you.

  • Ability to communicate in Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language.
  • Provable upright character and a stable mind.
  • Applicant must provide a guarantor preferably a community or religious leader.
  • Ability to secure the endorsement of a local government official.
  • Beneficiary should posses the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor pairs within their communities.
  • Applicants Must Complete a guarantor’s form. Get Form here

Important Notice

Application For the presidential youth empowerment scheme are to be made via this portal and the resources. It is important to note that no registration fees will be required during the application / selection process. Please be aware of fraudulent entities who may try to prey on honest citizens.

How to apply

Apply Online

Applying for the programme is easy. Just start by giving us your phone number and follow the instructions provided, to apply for this scheme click here to apply now.

Apply In person

In the event you can not or you choose not to apply online, you can collect a registration form from any of our offices here

