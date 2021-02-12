Customs Recruitment: What is the next stage after NCS Aptitude Test?

NCS Next Stage after the successful examination – Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has so many stages after the CBT Aptitude Test Examination. This is mainly the essence of this article to guide on what to do to avoid missing out – Check ncs result here!
What is the next stage after NCS Aptitude Test Examination 2019/2020
The next stage after NCS Aptitude Test Examination is Interview/Medical Screening – This is when you will be invited to the main office for oral interview or written. Also, you will be examined both physically, mentally, medically and otherwise. Lots of test will be carried such as HIV test, PCV, Blood Group, Genotype etc. or you may be asked to come along with Doctor’s Medical Fitness Letter.
Most at times, they only access you physically and orally and tell you to go that will get back to you. This also include, checking your documents, knowing if your documents are correct and original, checking your date of birth.
How to know if you are qualified for the next stage of NCS Recruitment
One of the ways to check if you are qualified for the next stage is by checking your result here using NCS RESULT CHECKER.
For full updates on the Date NCS Full List of Successful Candidates for Interview will be Released, Click Here
