NCS Shortlist 2020 PDF – Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment list of Successful Candidates

NCS Shortlist 2019 PDF Download Recruitment Names of Qualified Candidates for Nigeria Custom Service Aptitude Test Screening | Nigeria Customs Service List of successful Shortlisted candidates 2019 PDF List Here at www.custom.com/shortlist

Congrats!!! to you for a successful Nigeria Custom Recruitment Application.

As you were rightly informed the NCS shortlist 2019 Portal will be publish ONLINE here at www.custom.gov.ng/shortlisted candidates’ portal.

Are you curious of knowing if your name was shortlisted or not? Then,

This Nigeria Custom Service Shortlist 2019 PDF Names of Qualified Candidates for NCS Aptitude Test Screening page will give you what you deserve.

Nevertheless, the Nigeria Custom Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019/2020 list of successful candidates for NCS aptitude test examination is out but is been uploaded state by state here just read below to see your state and then you can start downloading..

NCS Shortlist 2019 Pdf list of Qualified Candidates for Recruitment Download – How to Check

Before we dive into NCS recruitment process, Note that the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) shortlist is free.

Please, don’t give penny to anyone. if threatened, be sure to report the individual to the closest police around you.

Right before now, many of our visitors will rightly say that;

Please sir, i have check the list but can’t see my name! and, we will now have to check for their name for them and fortunately their names were shortlisted!

So, now we have identified the steps they skip while checking for theirs names on Nigeria Customs shortlisted candidate’s pdf list page.

Procedures on How to Check Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment List of Successful Shortlisted Candidates for 2019 Aptitude Test Examination Screening

⇒ STEP 1

GOTO NCS Shortlistment official portal https://www.custom.gov.ng to download the pdf complete file.

After you must have visited site click on the menu botton in your right hand side.

in your right hand side. “Click on the 2019 NCS constable recruitment shortlisted candidate list”

Now, CLICK on your own state to download the pdf.

⇒ Step 2

For quick search, follow the steps below to drop your details lets check for you.

CONGRATULATIONS! for making it into NCS list of shortlisted candidates 2019.

NCS Recruitment Shortlist 2019 Portal State by State PDF Download

Yes the list contains all 36 states

ABIA State NCS Candidates List 2019 ADAMAWA State NCS Candidates List 2019 AKWA-IBOM State NCS Candidates List 2019 ANAMBRA State NCS Candidates List 2019 BAUCHI State NCS Candidates List 2019 BAYELSA State NCS Candidates List 2019 BENUE State NCS Candidates List 2019 BORNO State NCS Candidates List 2019 CROSS-RIVER State NCS Candidates List 2019 DELTA state NCS Candidates List 2019 EBONYI NCS Candidates List 2019 EDO State NCS Candidates List 2019 EKITI State NCS Candidates List 2019 ENUGU State NCS Candidates List 2019 GOMBE State NCS Candidates List 2019 Imo State NCS Candidates List 2019 JIGAWA State NCS Candidates List 2019 KADUNA State NCS Candidates List 2019 KANO State NCS Candidates List 2019 KATSINA NCS Candidates List 2019 KEBBI State NCS Candidates List 2019

NOTE:

All NCS shortlisted candidates are hereby advised to pick up a copy of the Nigerian Custom Recruitment Past Questions And Answers for the upcoming NPF screening exercise.

NCS Shortlist 2019 Update

The Nigeria Customs Service Board is yet to release the list of successful candidates who will be carefully selected based on:-

Qualification

Performance at the recruitment examination/interview

Principle of Federal Character to ensure geographical spread

Physical fitness.

Finally, Do you have any questions? feel free to let us know.

Disclaimer: We Do not have any influence on the ongoing registration. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.

