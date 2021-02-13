Application portal for Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (#TEF2021) 2021 | tefconnect.com/signup

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Application portal for Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme 2021 | tefconnect.com/signup – The #TEF2021 application portal is now open to all #AfricanEntrepreneurs, Click here to apply now! If you have a business that can transform Africa, here’s your chance to apply for funding, mentoring and training.

THE TONY ELUMELU FOUNDATION LAUNCHED IN 2015, THE TONY ELUMELU FOUNDATlON ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAMME IS THE LARGEST AFRICAN PHILANTHROPIC INITIATIVE COMMITTED TO EMPOWERING AFRICAN ENTREPRENEURS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP ON THE CONTINENT.

The Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship programme is a 12-week programme to equip startups with basic skills required to launch and run their businesses of early growth stage. It covers several topics including farting and scaling a business, business development marketing strategy, effective management, product design etc

Tony Elumelu model provides a credible technology-enobled platform for access To worId-closs mentors from across Africa and internationally. The mentors have faced similar challenges and are able to steer our startups on a successful path.

SEED CAPITAL: Each entrepreneur receives a non-returnable seed capital of $5,000. The seed capital is calculated on the official Central Bank of Nigeria naira equivalent value at the date of selection for the programme. The aim is to support early growth, roof-of-concept and/or enhance their business operation. This seed capital is tied to clear milestones in a well-articulated and relevant business plan.

THE 7 PILLARS OF THE TEF ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAMME ARE A UNIQUE, HOLISTIC SYSTEM OF ACTIVE AND INTENSIVE SUPPORT. Open link to view the 7 Pillars

How to apply

Interested applicants should

Click Here To Apply Online