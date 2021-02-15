Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDLEA cautions applicants on recruitment form – The general public has been warned not to fall for the gimmick of job racketeers looking for whom to devour.

This warning was given by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following the circulation of fake recruitment portals on social media.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Head of Public Affairs and Deputy Commander of Narcotics at the NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, it was emphasised that the agency is not recruiting at the moment.

In the statement issued in Abuja, the anti-drug organisation warned the public against activities of these fraudsters.

Mr Achema said that the recruitment portal circulating all over the internet was fake and that the public needed to take caution, noting that these job scammers, who had created fake NDLEA recruitment portal, had been extorting money from the unsuspecting public.

“The agency wishes to inform the general public that there is no fresh recruitment exercise going on.

“The public are warned to be wary of these scammers.

“All prospective applicants will be duly communicated once the screening resumes.

“It is also important to note that NDLEA will not ask for any fee from any applicant,” Mr Achema said in the statement yesterday.

Recall that, the agency had suspended recruitment to comply with the requirements of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The NDLEA is one of the federal government agencies some job-seekers regard as very lucrative. It has been alleged that some applicants pay money to some persons to get a slot in the organisation.