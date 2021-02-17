Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Apply for Government N75Bn MSME Survival Fund [www.survivalfund.gov.ng] – The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to commence nationwide implementation of two MSMEs initiatives namely, the MSME Survival Fund with the Payroll support track as the first scheme to rollout (60 Billion Naira) and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (15 Billion Naira) to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to boosting the economy by saving existing jobs and creating new job opportunities – Apply here!

Features

– Payroll Support: Support 500,000 vulnerable MSMEs in meeting payroll obligations of between N30,000 to N50,000 per employee over 3 months

– Formalisation Support: provide free CAC Business Name registration for 250,000 new businesses

– General Grant: Support the survival of 100,000 businesses most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with N50,000 each

– Artisan/Transport Support: provide 333,000 artisans and transport business operators with a N30,000 operations grant to reduce the effects of income loss

– Guaranteed Offtake Scheme: Bulk purchase of products from 100,000 MSMEs to protect jobs and livelihood

MSME SURVIVAL FUND

The MSME Survival Fund is a conditional grant to support vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard Jobs in the MSMEs sector. The scheme is estimated to save not less than 1.3million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state.

Duration: The scheme will be implemented over an initial period of three months in order to provide immediate relief from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Target Beneficiaries: The scheme targets two categories of beneficiaries namely; employees of MSMEs and Self-employed individuals, both schemes have made provision for a 45% female business participation and special needs participation of 5%.

Requirements

A. Employees’ company Must be registered in Nigeria under the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC

B. Must have BVN by company CEO

C. Must have a staff strength of no less than 3 persons

D. Must be owned by a Nigerian

Read also:

Self-employed Individuals in the following categories

A. Service providers in the transportation sector, le. Bus drivers, Taxi drivers, Ride share drivers. (Uber, Bolt Taxify etc) and Mechanics

B. Artisans, Electricians Plumbers etc.

GUARANTEED OFF-TAKE STIMULUS SCHEME

This scheme will protect and sustain the income of vulnerable Micro and Small Enterprises from the economic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic through the implementation of various initiatives aimed at boosting the production capacities of the small businesses as well as provision of grants.

The main objective of this particular scheme is to boost production capabilities of small businesses with the view to ensuring that they remain in business

Duration: The duration of implementation will be same as the payroll support Target Beneficiaries: Micro and Small businesses registered in Nigeria.

Registration for Payroll Support Begins on 21st September 2020

visit www.survivalfund.gov.ng for registration details.