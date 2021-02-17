Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Check Waec Result free Using Phone – How to check WAEC result using phone is not the same as how to check WAEC result without scratch card – Check here now!

While many go to the cyber cafe with their WAEC scratch card to check their WAEC result, including some that have laptops at home; there is no need for such fuss.

Just as you can sit in your house and have WAEC scratch card delivered to you without you moving from where you are sitting, so can you check your WAEC result that same way.

Although there is a method but no defined technology yet on how to check WAEC result without scratch card, you can check your WAEC result on phone via phone browser or phone message centre.

Phone Browser

Make sure you have mobile data on the phone you are about to use. Scroll to the phone browser and type in the WAEC website URL (www.waecdirect.org) in to the phone browser address bar and send. Follow the instructions on how to check your WAEC result.

Message Centre – An Alternative Delivery Channel

Irrespective of the network you are using (Glo, Mtn, Airtel, 9mobile), make sure you have a minimum of #35 credit balance.

Scroll to the phone message centre and Send SMS in the format below: “WAEC*your examination number*your WAEC scratch card pin*Examination year” to 32327.

Patiently wait for few minutes for your WAEC result to be sent to you via text.

Remember that there should be no spaces between letters and numbers, everything is written together! Otherwise, the results that you expect will not be available.