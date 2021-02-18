Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Buhari appoints new heads for Civil Defence, Correctional Service – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola announced on Thursday.

He said the appointment followed the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, in January.

The Minister also added that the President approved the nomination of Haliru Nababa as the new Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

A statement signed by the Ministry of Interior’s Director of Press, Mohammed Manga said Malam Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry.

According to him the exercise was done through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.

Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

He said the nomination is subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country.

He added that the call became necessary with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.