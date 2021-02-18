Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Niger Delta Farmers to get single digit CBN loan – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a single-digit interest rate on loans to rice farmers in Niger Delta.

This is aimed at developing the region through its agricultural potential.

A single-digit loan has an interest rate between 0-9 percent per annum. It is a special, low-interest rate business loan that makes it possible for borrowers to pay a maximum of 0.75 percent interest rate every month. While interest rates on typical bank loans are usually up to 23 percent per annum (yearly), single-digit loans make it possible for banks to lend at a very low-interest rate.

A statement issued by the apex bank indicated that the loan would be given to the farmers for five years, adding that cassava, rice, oil palm and cocoa farming were seen as a comparative advantage in 2018.

During a meeting with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswil Akpabio, and representatives of the central bank in Abuja, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele expressed his support for livestock and fishery production in the region.

The representative of the CBN Governor at the meeting, Anthony Ifechukwu, assured participating farmers of a guaranteed market price for their produce.

Ifechukwu advised eligible farmers willing to participate in the scheme to procure quality seedlings from reputable companies and plant their crops in clusters, adding that CBN will do index insurance for participating farmers.

Speaking on the agricultural prospect, Akpabio who was represented by Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Adesola Olusade, said the focus was on land acquisition for the agricultural project, and this would be done in partnership with the governors of the nine states in the region.

There are nine oil-producing states in Nigeria that constitute the Niger Delta region. They include Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ondo, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Imo. More than 40 percent of the residents engage in peasant agricultural practices to earn a living.