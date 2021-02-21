Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How much is JAMB Registration Form for 2021? – Full breakdwon here: This is one buzzing question most jambites are still asking and I decided to write this concrete guide to help all aspirants know the cost/price of the jamb registration form for the 2021 academic session.

How much is the JAMB Application form for 2021? The main reason why most candidates are confused about the price of the Jamb CBT reg form is because of the lateness of the form and the urgency that comes with it.

Also Read: CLICK HERE to Create Your JAMB Profile

So for all applicants who are searching for information on how much it will cost to register for JAMB 2021, then this page is for you, as I dig deep to get you, the full and complete information you need.

HOW MUCH IS JAMB FORM 2021?

Currently, as at the time of writing this article, the JAMB Registration form for 2021 is out and sold for about N3,500 in Cybercafes and authorized registration centers.

However, the price for the form has been specified, since we have been in the business of informing jamb candidates regarding registration, admission and providing guidelines.

Here is the JAMB Registration Form Price

JAMB 2020 Registration Form – N3,500 2. CBT Centre Registration Fee – N700. (For candidates who want to practice JAMB CBT)

3. JAMB Mandatory Textbook (Novel) – N500 (Sweet Sixteen)

Total Cost: Four thousand, seven hundred Naira only: N4,700.

Some Important Information

If you have any questions or contributions regarding the JAMB form/registration price, please leave it in the comment section.

Don’t forget to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp, using the share buttons below.