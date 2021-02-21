Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

See How Much Is JAMB Registration Cost & CBT Centre Charge: The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB approved fee for 2020 UTME registration is N700. Any other cost regarding to this purpose is a SCAM and must be reported to the necessary authority.

Mediangr wish to inform all the candidates that are set for the 2020 UTME that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that all registration centres must not charge more that N700 as registration fee.

This article will show you the approved registration fee for JAMB 2020 Form.

JAMB CBT Centre Charge 2020

The N700.00 registration fee will cater for candidate’s online registration and two printed copies of their e-Slip.

Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.

