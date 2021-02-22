Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Polaris Bank Limited Nationwide Entry Level Recruitment 2021 – Polaris Bank was established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 21, 2018 to offer commercial banking services to the Nigerian public. The bank commenced services on the same day, having purchased the assets and assumed certain liabilities of the defunct Skye Bank.With a footprint of over 350 branches across the country, Polaris Bank prides itself in delivering exceptional customer experience, leveraging best in class/state of the art Information Communication Technology (ICT). By focusing on ICT solutions across multiple service delivery channels (mobile banking, ATMs, POS and online platforms) Polaris Bank maintains a pivotal role in the Nigerian banking industry, providing customers with simple, convenient and secured banking services – Apply here!

Applications are invited for:

Title: 2021 Entry Level Recruitment

Location: Nigeria

Are You Ready to Define Yourself?

Are you result-oriented, smart, innovative and customer-centric? Do you have the right attitude to thrive in a highly motivated work environment?

If yes, then you can become a part of Polaris Bank family!

We are in search of passionate, result-oriented candidates willing to work across our 300 plus branches within Nigeria to build a banking career.

At Polaris Bank, we pride ourselves as being an employer of choice. We offer a competitive work environment and attractive compensation & incentives that enable our employees meet their career aspirations.

Shortlist Criteria

A university degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower or HND (Distinction) from an accredited institution

Completed the mandatory NYSC scheme and awarded a certificate

25 years or younger by December 31, 2021 (National Population Commission Birth Certificate required. Declaration of age not acceptable.)

Minimum of 5 credits including Mathematics and English in O’levels (WAEC/NECO) in not more than one (1) sitting

Willing and ready to work in any part of the country.

Application Closing Date

26th February, 2021

Test Date

6th March, 2021.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Application Procedure

Click on the “Register” tab at the top of the screen to create an account.

Proceed to your email box to activate your account.

Login with your registered email and password.

You are required to provide the following: Personal Information Additional Information Passport Photo Education Qualifications Employment History Certifications Documents

NB: Nigerian Institutions are listed while foreign Institutions are to be typed in.

At the completion of each page, click on the “Update” button at the bottom of the screen. Always click on the arrow in a dropdown box to get more options for that particular field. You can also use the buttons ‘Previous and ‘Next’ to navigate through the portal pages.

Ensure the name used in application matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

Ensure your documents meet up to the requirements stated at the top of the screen. On the Documents box, select the document to be uploaded. Select file and upload. NB: Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

Once you have completed the steps above, you have created a profile on the e-Recruiter. You shall use this profile to apply for any vacancies available on the Portal. Recheck your profile information to avoid errors; you can update your information at any time.

To apply for a vacancy, click on the “Vacancies” tab at the top of the screen.

On the list of vacancies, click on the “View/Apply” button beside the vacancy you wish to apply for.

A short description of the vacancy is displayed. Click on the “Apply Now” button to submit your application.

After applying, a notification is displayed on the screen: “Application Complete! Thank you for applying for this vacancy. Upon review, only suitably qualified candidates would be contacted.” You can also confirm your successful application under ‘My Job Applications’.

You have successfully applied for a vacancy.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.