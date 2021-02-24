Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UBEC Federal teacher’s recruitment Screening Date 2020 – UBEC CBT Test: This is to inform all shortlisted candidates for the UBEC Federal teacher’s Scheme Screening Test that the computer base test (CBT) is schedule to take place in all state capitals across Nigeria – View shortlisted here!

The UBEC CBT test / examination date is now out. Candidates that was shortlisted for UBEC FTS screening test are expected to report to their respective centres for examination and subsequently selection of successful candidates.

Read also:

UBEC FTS Computer Based Screening Test Date 2020 – UBEC CBT Test

FEDERAL TEACHERS’ SCHEME (FTS) UBEC 2020 COMPUTER BASE SCREENING TEST DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

This is to inform all shortlisted candidates for the UBEC Federal teacher’s Scheme Screening Test that the computer base test (CBT) is schedule to take place as follows:

Date: Monday 16th November 2020

Venue: Designated Computer Based Test Centers (CBT) in all the State Capitals and Abuja, Federal capital Territory

Time: 7am Prompt (Verification of Applicants shall commence at 8:30 am)

The address of the designated CBT centers in each state will be provided by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and at UBEC Zonal and State Offices Nationwide.

Documents Required for UBEC FTS Computer Based Screening Test 2020.

FEDERAL TEACHERS’ SCHEME (FTS) UBEC 2020 COMPUTER BASE SCREENING TEST

Candidates are to come with the CBT centers with the following materials;

Original copy of the printed application form Original credential for sighting as well as photocopy for submission at the test centers Valid identity card: National identity, Voters Card, Drivers Licence, International Passport Face Mask and Hand Sanitizers

Candidates should please note that lateness to CBT Test will not be tolerated

Importantly, candidates are to comply with all COVID-19 protocols at the centers and to ensure also that prohibited items are not brought to the centers.

For further information contact: 08033364779, 07032232577, 08036014258